Sunday Jul 24 2022
Eva Longoria is a vision in shimmering silver gown

Sunday Jul 24, 2022

Hollywood star Eva Longoria is a sight for sore eyes in a glittering ensemble as she attended the Global Gift Gala Dinner at Hotel Don Pepe in Marbella, Spain.

The Desperate Housewives star left fans wild with her glam look in a shimmering silver dress with the gown featuring a one-shouldered design and a sequinned, semi-sheer mesh overlay.

Eva, who is the honorary chair of the Global Gift Foundation, added inches to her frame with towering silver heels and diamond stud earrings.

She styled her brunette locks into a sleek, side ponytail, while she added a pop of colour to her glam look with a sweep of bold, red lipstick.

Appearing in high spirits, Longoria enjoyed a fruity cocktail and mingled with other attendees including Alejandro Nones.

Other stars at the event included entertainer Denise Van Outen, who looked lovely in a red, paisley-print gown with keyhole detail. 


