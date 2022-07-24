Which areas recorded most rainfall in Karachi today?

Vehicles move on a road during rainfall in Karachi, Pakistan on Monday, December 27, 2021. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday released rainfall data of Karachi since the morning, according to which the heaviest rainfall, measuring 86.5mm, was recorded in Quaidabad.

Following Quaidabad, Saddar and Gulshan-e-Hadeed areas of the port city recorded 62mm of rain, respectively.

On the other hand, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Masroor and Keamari recorded 54mm of rainfall, while Orangi Town recorded 49.5mm.



According to the Met Office, the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) recorded 44.3mm, North Karachi 39mm, Korangi 36.4mm, Nazimabad 36mm, PAF Faisal Base 35.5mm, and Saadi Town 33.7mm of rain.

Gadap recorded 29.2mm, Gulshan Mimar 28.4mm, Old Airport 27mm, and Jinnah Terminal 26.4mm of rain.



Talking to Geo News, Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) chief meteorologist Sarfaraz said that the intensity of the rain is expected to increase in the evening. He maintained that most parts of the port city are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the evening/night.

“The intermittent showers are expected to continue till 12pm tomorrow,” forecast Sarfaraz, adding that the current spell of monsoon rain is likely to continue for the next three days.

He warned that the heavy falls may cause flooding and water logging in the city’s low-lying areas.

In a statement, the PMD warned: “Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, D.G.Khan, Sargodha, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan on Sunday (today) and Monday.”