 
world
Monday Jul 25 2022
By
Reuters

Elon Musk denies 'romantic' affair with Google co-founder Brin's wife

By
Reuters

Monday Jul 25, 2022

Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives at Manhattan federal court for a hearing on his fraud settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in New York City, US April 4, 2019. — Reuters
Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives at Manhattan federal court for a hearing on his fraud settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in New York City, US April 4, 2019. — Reuters

Tesla boss Elon Musk said late on Sunday on Twitter that he and Google co-founder Sergey Brin remain friends and denied a report that he had been involved in an affair with Brin's wife Nicole Shanahan.

Musk's tweets came after a Wall Street Journal report that cited unidentified sources saying he had engaged in a brief affair with Shanahan. 

The paper said the affair prompted Brin to file for divorce from Shanahan earlier this year and ended the tech billionaires' long friendship.

Related items

Dismissing the report, Musk tweeted: "Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."

Tesla and Google, whose parent company is Alphabet Inc, did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments outside regular business hours.

Reuters wasn't immediately able to reach Brin or Shanahan for comment. A lawyer for Brin declined to comment to the WSJ, and Shanahan didn't respond to requests from the paper for comment.

Brin filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences," the Journal said, quoting records it said were filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court. Reuters wasn't able to determine independently whether divorce papers have been filed.

In its report, the WSJ also said Brin instructed his advisers to sell personal investments in Musk's companies after he came to know about the affair. 

The paper said it wasn't able to determine how large those investments were, nor whether any sales were made.

The Wall Street Journal did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on Musk's denial of the report outside of regular US business hours.

More From World:

China's population expected to start to shrink before 2025

China's population expected to start to shrink before 2025
At least 17 dead after boat carrying Haitian migrants capsizes in The Bahamas

At least 17 dead after boat carrying Haitian migrants capsizes in The Bahamas
White House says Biden 'significantly' improved since COVID diagnosis

White House says Biden 'significantly' improved since COVID diagnosis
Man executed for burning wife to death during livestream

Man executed for burning wife to death during livestream
Rights group seeks arrest of former Sri Lanka president Rajapaksa in Singapore

Rights group seeks arrest of former Sri Lanka president Rajapaksa in Singapore
China launches second space station module, Wentian

China launches second space station module, Wentian
Panama Papers whistle-blower says Russia 'wants me dead'

Panama Papers whistle-blower says Russia 'wants me dead'
Biden has sore throat and body aches, but COVID symptoms improving: physician

Biden has sore throat and body aches, but COVID symptoms improving: physician
Video shows man heroically saving girl’s life from fifth-floor fall

Video shows man heroically saving girl’s life from fifth-floor fall
WHO to say if it will trigger highest alert on monkeypox

WHO to say if it will trigger highest alert on monkeypox
Pakistan expresses solidarity with Iran as floods kill at least 18 in Fars

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Iran as floods kill at least 18 in Fars
Ukraine and Russia seal grain deal as US pledges more military aid

Ukraine and Russia seal grain deal as US pledges more military aid

Latest

view all