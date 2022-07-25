 
Pakistani man appears in court for murdering female student in UK

Representational image. — AFP/File
  • Muhammad Arslan is accused of killing Hina Bashir, who belonged to same village in Pakistan.
  • Hina's body was found in a ditch in Upminster on July 17.
  • Suspect appears before court, confirms his name, identity and nationality.

A Pakistani man, who allegedly murdered a student and dumped her body in a suitcase, has appeared before a UK court. 

Muhammad Arslan is accused of killing Hina Bashir, who belonged to the same village in Pakistan. 

Hina, a 21-year-old student at Coventry University London, was found in a ditch in Upminster on July 17. She moved to the UK about six months ago and had been in a relationship with Arsalan, The Daily Mail reported.

The suspect appeared before the court and confirmed his name, identity and nationality and was remanded into custody. 

Hina went to Arsalan's house on July 11 along with a friend, however, she was not seen alive after that and her body was found on July 17.

Her father called the police on July 14 as the victim was not coming to work and responding to the door of her house. 

The cause of her death is yet to be revealed. 

"My thoughts are with Hina's family who has suffered a terrible loss. We will provide them with whatever support we can," said the detective chief inspector. 

"We are continuing our work to develop a full understanding of what happened to Hina, not just in recent days but in the weeks prior to this terrible incident," he added.

