 
entertainment
Monday Jul 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid puts her tanned and toned physique on display in body-fitted blue gown

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 25, 2022

Gigi Hadid puts her tanned and toned physique on display in body-fitted blue gown

Supermodel Gigi Hadid showed off her incredible physique in cut-out panel dress as she stepped out hand-in-hand with influencer friend Leah McCarthy in Saint-Tropez on Sunday.

Bella Hadid's sister looked sensational as she slipped her supermodel figure into a daring side slit blue gown. She wore minimal make-up to highlight her natural beauty.

Gigi Hadid puts her tanned and toned physique on display in body-fitted blue gown

Gigi was joined by her pal Leah McCarthy who dazzled in a white ruffled co-ord. The close pals wore their hair in identical plaits as the two stunners enjoyed a night on the town in the French Riviera.

Zain Malik's baby mom added a touch of glitz wearing a distinctive gold necklace to accessorise her glam night-time look.

Earlier in the day Gigi was seen showcasing her incredible bikini body as she was seen frolicking with the Beckham family on their chartered superyacht in the south of France.

More From Entertainment:

Keke Palmer claps back at Zendaya's comparison over colourism

Keke Palmer claps back at Zendaya's comparison over colourism
Prince Harry slammed for his 'outright criticism of US government'

Prince Harry slammed for his 'outright criticism of US government'
Royals ‘controlled’ Meghan Markle’s role on 'Suits’ before wedding to Harry

Royals ‘controlled’ Meghan Markle’s role on 'Suits’ before wedding to Harry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry help grieving family in Archie, Lilibet’s name

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry help grieving family in Archie, Lilibet’s name
Prince William ‘feuding’ with cousins Eugenie, Beatrice over Prince Andrew

Prince William ‘feuding’ with cousins Eugenie, Beatrice over Prince Andrew
Ben Affleck looks to be crying during romantic honeymoon dinner with Jennifer Lopez in Paris

Ben Affleck looks to be crying during romantic honeymoon dinner with Jennifer Lopez in Paris
Kate Moss on how she was made scapegoat for ‘drugs and anorexia’

Kate Moss on how she was made scapegoat for ‘drugs and anorexia’
Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lay down guns to repair rift with Royal Family?

Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lay down guns to repair rift with Royal Family?
Prince Harry was ‘desperate’ for marriage when he met Meghan Markle: Tom Bower

Prince Harry was ‘desperate’ for marriage when he met Meghan Markle: Tom Bower
Adele sends fans wild as she finally announces her rescheduled Las Vegas residency dates

Adele sends fans wild as she finally announces her rescheduled Las Vegas residency dates
Constance Wu lauds Terminal List costar Chris Pratt for ‘supportive’ behaviour

Constance Wu lauds Terminal List costar Chris Pratt for ‘supportive’ behaviour
Meghan Markle 'casting a spell' over Prince Harry while still living with her ex-boyfriend

Meghan Markle 'casting a spell' over Prince Harry while still living with her ex-boyfriend

Latest

view all