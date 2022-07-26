Nene Leakes lambastes ‘abusers’ amid racism lawsuit with Bravo

Nene Leakes recently lashed out at “abusers” who she claimed “want power over victims” amid racism lawsuit with Bravo this week.



According to Page Six, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum turned to Twitter and shared her thoughts on this issue.

“Everybody can see what they did to me! Nobody is stupid!” wrote reality star in a tweet.

Leakes alleged she was “blacklisted and silenced for speaking out against the network” and said, “This treatment has been going on for years!”

“Just remember, abusers want power over their victims!” added the 54-year-old.

She continued, “They want to break you! Most abuse takes place behind closed doors (hint: this is why you don’t know or see everything) In the surface it looks fine right.”



In another tweet, Leakes mentioned that there were many connivers “behind the scenes” that should be “exposed”.

For the unversed, the TV personality sued Bravo of RHOA and called them out for their hostile and racist work environment in April.