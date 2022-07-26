Photo of Indian woman who 'cannot imagine her life without moustache' goes viral

Shyja says she cannot imagine her life with a moustache now. — BBC

An Indian woman, who keeps a moustache, has grabbed the attention of a lot of people online, in both good and bad ways. However, she is not worried about the focus on her facial hair.

Shyja, 35, who hails from the Kannur district in Kerala, says she loves her moustache.

She receives the same question from people on the internet or when they see her in real life about why she keeps a moustache.

"All I can say is that I just like it. A lot," Shyja told the BBC.

Shyja said she gets her eyebrows threaded, however, she never thought of getting the hair from her philtrum — the midline groove in the upper lip that runs from the top of the lip to the nose — removed even when the hair started to get thick five years back.

"I've never felt that I'm not beautiful because I have this or that it's something I shouldn't have," she added.

She went on to say that she cannot imagine her life with a moustache now and that she hated wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic as it would hide her face.