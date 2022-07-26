 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Pakistan weather update: When is more rain expected?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

Motorcyclist struggles to pass through accumulated rainwater after heavy rain in Rawalpindi. — APP/File
Motorcyclist struggles to pass through accumulated rainwater after heavy rain in Rawalpindi. — APP/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday warned that the monsoon current is continuously penetrating the country and is likely to shift and intensify in upper and central parts of the country from July 27 (Wednesday).

According to a statement released by the Met Office, under the influence of this weather system, more rain-wind and thundershowers (with scattered heavy falls) are expected from July 27-31 with occasional gaps in areas including:

  • Kashmir
  • Gilgit-Baltistan
  • Islamabad
  • Rawalpindi
  • Murree
  • Attock
  • Chakwal
  • Jhelum
  • Sialkot
  • Narowal
  • Lahore
  • Gujranwala
  • Gujrat
  • Sheikhupura
  • Faisalabad
  • Jhang
  • Mianwali
  • Khushab
  • Sargodha
  • Hafizabad
  • M. B Din
  • Sahiwal
  • Okara
  • Bhakkar
  • Layyah
  • Multan
  • Rajanpur
  • Dera Ghazi Khan
  • Bahawalpur
  • Bahawalnagar
  • Rahimyar Khan
  • Khanpur
  • Swat
  • Mansehra
  • Kohistan
  • Abbottabad
  • Haripur
  • Peshawar
  • Mardan
  • Swabi
  • Nowshera
  • Kurram
  • Waziristan
  • Kohat
  • Bannu
  • Lakki Marwat
  • D.I. Khan

Meanwhile, it further said that more rain-wind and thundershower (with few heavy falls) are expected in Quetta, Chaman, Harnai, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Sibbi, Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana and Jaccobabad from July 27-31 with occasional gaps.

Related items

The Met Office also warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore, and Gujranwala.

Moreover, flash flooding is also expected in local nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Shakargarh, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir from July 27 to 31. 

"Catchment areas of Ravi, Jhelum and Chenab may receive heavy downpour causing the water level to rise significantly during the forecast period," the PMD said.

It also alerted that rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu during the forecast period.

Travellers and tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

More From Pakistan:

How much did it rain in Karachi today?

How much did it rain in Karachi today?
ISPR announces promotion of 32 brigadiers to major general

ISPR announces promotion of 32 brigadiers to major general
Pakistan joins hands with PETA to eliminate animal cruelty

Pakistan joins hands with PETA to eliminate animal cruelty

Sinkhole emerges near Chief Minister House in Karachi

Sinkhole emerges near Chief Minister House in Karachi
Imran Khan urges rights organisations to save Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik from torture

Imran Khan urges rights organisations to save Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik from torture
'Not such a bad idea' to appoint next army chief beforehand: President Arif Alvi

'Not such a bad idea' to appoint next army chief beforehand: President Arif Alvi
Pakistan Army assists in relief efforts in Sindh, Balochistan areas flooded by rainwater

Pakistan Army assists in relief efforts in Sindh, Balochistan areas flooded by rainwater
Not including Justice Faez Isa in benches 'unfortunate': PTI leader

Not including Justice Faez Isa in benches 'unfortunate': PTI leader
Extremely unfortunate CJP's bench was dubbed fixed: Sheikh Rasheed

Extremely unfortunate CJP's bench was dubbed fixed: Sheikh Rasheed
In political matters, do Supreme Court benches change or stay the same?

In political matters, do Supreme Court benches change or stay the same?
Don't 'ridicule' judicial commission by 'contravening Constitution': Justice Isa to CJP

Don't 'ridicule' judicial commission by 'contravening Constitution': Justice Isa to CJP
Dua Zahra's 'husband' Zaheer, brother Shabbir granted extension in interim bail

Dua Zahra's 'husband' Zaheer, brother Shabbir granted extension in interim bail

Latest

view all