Pakistan weather update: When is more rain expected?

Motorcyclist struggles to pass through accumulated rainwater after heavy rain in Rawalpindi. — APP/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday warned that the monsoon current is continuously penetrating the country and is likely to shift and intensify in upper and central parts of the country from July 27 (Wednesday).



According to a statement released by the Met Office, under the influence of this weather system, more rain-wind and thundershowers (with scattered heavy falls) are expected from July 27-31 with occasional gaps in areas including:

Kashmir

Gilgit-Baltistan

Islamabad

Rawalpindi

Murree

Attock

Chakwal

Jhelum

Sialkot

Narowal

Lahore

Gujranwala

Gujrat

Sheikhupura

Faisalabad

Jhang

Mianwali

Khushab

Sargodha

Hafizabad

M. B Din

Sahiwal

Okara

Bhakkar

Layyah

Multan

Rajanpur

Dera Ghazi Khan

Bahawalpur

Bahawalnagar

Rahimyar Khan

Khanpur

Swat

Mansehra

Kohistan

Abbottabad

Haripur

Peshawar

Mardan

Swabi

Nowshera

Kurram

Waziristan

Kohat

Bannu

Lakki Marwat

D.I. Khan

Meanwhile, it further said that more rain-wind and thundershower (with few heavy falls) are expected in Quetta, Chaman, Harnai, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Sibbi, Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana and Jaccobabad from July 27-31 with occasional gaps.

The Met Office also warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore, and Gujranwala.



Moreover, flash flooding is also expected in local nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Shakargarh, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir from July 27 to 31.

"Catchment areas of Ravi, Jhelum and Chenab may receive heavy downpour causing the water level to rise significantly during the forecast period," the PMD said.

It also alerted that rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu during the forecast period.

Travellers and tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.