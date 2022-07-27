PTI general secretary Asad Umar’s Twitter account hacked

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar. — AFP

PTI general secretary and former federal minister Asad Umar’s Twitter account has been hacked, confirmed PTI early Wednesday.

The news related to Asad Umar’s Twitter account being hacked was confirmed by PTI through its official Twitter account. However, it said that efforts are being made to restore the account.

“PTI Secretary General Asad Umar’s account has been hacked. Please report any uncharacteristic tweets to Twitter. We are working with Twitter to get access back,” it said.

Earlier, in May, PTI leader and former federal minister Hammad Azhar's email, Twitter and Apple accounts were also hacked. However, later Hammad Azhar had recovered his Twitter account.

