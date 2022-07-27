 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Why Camilla Parker daughter 'screamed' over phone calls from Prince Charles?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Why Camilla Parker daughter screamed over phone calls from Prince Charles?
Why Camilla Parker daughter 'screamed' over phone calls from Prince Charles?

Camilla Parker and Prince Charles infamous extramarital affair took a toll on their children.

In her book, author Katie Nicholl narrates how the Duchess' daughter Laura Paker Bowles used to scream over phone whenever Charles called for her mother.

"When Charles telephoned Camilla at the family home in Wiltshire, Laura would pick up an extension and shout down the receiver 'why don’t you stop calling mummy and leave our family alone.'

"She couldn’t care less that it was the Prince of Wales, she blamed him for breaking up her parents’ marriage and was not afraid to tell William so."

Charles and Camilla consequently married in 2005, in the presence of their children and the Queen.

More From Entertainment:

Shakira offers to share kids’ custody with ex Gerard Pique: Report

Shakira offers to share kids’ custody with ex Gerard Pique: Report
Thomas Markle using Tom Bower to 'promote' hateful Meghan narrative

Thomas Markle using Tom Bower to 'promote' hateful Meghan narrative
BTS’s Jin, Lee Sang Yeob papped at VIP Screening Of ‘Emergency Declaration'

BTS’s Jin, Lee Sang Yeob papped at VIP Screening Of ‘Emergency Declaration'
Prince Andrew BBC interview 'hangs over' like a 'nightmare' for royals

Prince Andrew BBC interview 'hangs over' like a 'nightmare' for royals
Meghan Markle refused to 'reconcile' with father over 'unrealistic' Charles request

Meghan Markle refused to 'reconcile' with father over 'unrealistic' Charles request
Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner call out Instagram for being too similar to TikTok

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner call out Instagram for being too similar to TikTok

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo daze fans at Dior event: 'Otherworldly physicals!'

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo daze fans at Dior event: 'Otherworldly physicals!'

Latest

view all