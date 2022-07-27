Why Camilla Parker daughter 'screamed' over phone calls from Prince Charles?

Camilla Parker and Prince Charles infamous extramarital affair took a toll on their children.

In her book, author Katie Nicholl narrates how the Duchess' daughter Laura Paker Bowles used to scream over phone whenever Charles called for her mother.

"When Charles telephoned Camilla at the family home in Wiltshire, Laura would pick up an extension and shout down the receiver 'why don’t you stop calling mummy and leave our family alone.'



"She couldn’t care less that it was the Prince of Wales, she blamed him for breaking up her parents’ marriage and was not afraid to tell William so."



Charles and Camilla consequently married in 2005, in the presence of their children and the Queen.