 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Sandra Bullock opens up about stepping away from acting: ‘I’m so tired’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Sandra Bullock recently got candid about her difficult decision to take a break from acting and producing
Sandra Bullock recently got candid about her difficult decision to take a break from acting and producing

Sandra Bullock has maintained a position as one of the most reputable and beloved stars in Hollywood, so it came as a surprise to many when she announced her decision to step away from acting.

Back in June, the actress elaborated on her decision made in favor of spending more time with her family, particularly kids Louis and Laila.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: "I don't want to be beholden to anyone's schedule other than my own.”

"I'm so burnt out. I'm so tired, and I'm so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it."

The actress has said in numerous interviews that she isn't sure of how long she'll be gone for, confessing: "I really don't know."

"Work has always been steady for me, and I've been so lucky. I realized it possibly was becoming my crutch. It was like opening up a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never in the fridge.

"I said to myself, 'Stop looking for it here because it doesn't exist here. You already have it; establish it, find it and be OK not having work to validate you.'"

The 58-year-old also expanded on the unprecedented success and staying power of her most recent outing, The Lost City, co-starring Channing Tatum, which she also produced.

"Women of a certain age that aren't 18 don't go out on the first weekend. We have other [expletive] to take care of … like families and careers," she said.

The film became one of the highest comedic grossing projects of the pandemic era and marked a return to the action-adventure rom-com genre.

Sandra will appear briefly in the upcoming Brad Pitt-starrer Bullet Train, due for release this August.

More From Entertainment:

Joseph Quinn explains how Stranger Things save him at US Immigration

Joseph Quinn explains how Stranger Things save him at US Immigration
Meghan Markle evokes ‘sympathy’ over legal row with sister Samantha

Meghan Markle evokes ‘sympathy’ over legal row with sister Samantha
Prince William, Kate Middleton making ‘important’ changes to monarchy

Prince William, Kate Middleton making ‘important’ changes to monarchy
Victoria Beckham reunites with the Spice Girls for exciting new project?

Victoria Beckham reunites with the Spice Girls for exciting new project?
Regé-Jean Page dishes on working with ‘The Gray Man’ co-stars Chris Evans ,Ryan Gosling

Regé-Jean Page dishes on working with ‘The Gray Man’ co-stars Chris Evans ,Ryan Gosling
Camilla puts on stylish display as she enjoys outing with Prince Charles

Camilla puts on stylish display as she enjoys outing with Prince Charles
Casey Wilson on intimate scenes with Sam Asghari: ‘sometimes God puts you in a time and place’

Casey Wilson on intimate scenes with Sam Asghari: ‘sometimes God puts you in a time and place’
Prince William asked to take Prince George and Princess Charlotte to a very special event

Prince William asked to take Prince George and Princess Charlotte to a very special event
Shakira drops jaws in lavender beachwear while enjoying with sons in Mexico

Shakira drops jaws in lavender beachwear while enjoying with sons in Mexico

A$AP Rocky sets summer fashion goals in colourful beanie and pink track pants

A$AP Rocky sets summer fashion goals in colourful beanie and pink track pants
Engin Altan Duzyatan thanks fans for sweet birthday wishes

Engin Altan Duzyatan thanks fans for sweet birthday wishes
Meghan Markle once faced 'mortifying snub' from Hollywood A-lister Emma Watson

Meghan Markle once faced 'mortifying snub' from Hollywood A-lister Emma Watson

Latest

view all