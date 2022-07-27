Sandra Bullock opens up about stepping away from acting: ‘I’m so tired’

Sandra Bullock recently got candid about her difficult decision to take a break from acting and producing

Sandra Bullock has maintained a position as one of the most reputable and beloved stars in Hollywood, so it came as a surprise to many when she announced her decision to step away from acting.

Back in June, the actress elaborated on her decision made in favor of spending more time with her family, particularly kids Louis and Laila.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: "I don't want to be beholden to anyone's schedule other than my own.”

"I'm so burnt out. I'm so tired, and I'm so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it."

The actress has said in numerous interviews that she isn't sure of how long she'll be gone for, confessing: "I really don't know."

"Work has always been steady for me, and I've been so lucky. I realized it possibly was becoming my crutch. It was like opening up a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never in the fridge.

"I said to myself, 'Stop looking for it here because it doesn't exist here. You already have it; establish it, find it and be OK not having work to validate you.'"

The 58-year-old also expanded on the unprecedented success and staying power of her most recent outing, The Lost City, co-starring Channing Tatum, which she also produced.

"Women of a certain age that aren't 18 don't go out on the first weekend. We have other [expletive] to take care of … like families and careers," she said.

The film became one of the highest comedic grossing projects of the pandemic era and marked a return to the action-adventure rom-com genre.

Sandra will appear briefly in the upcoming Brad Pitt-starrer Bullet Train, due for release this August.