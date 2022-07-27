 
world
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Reuters

Toll rises to 38 in Indian spurious liquor incident

By
Reuters

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Members of the youth wing of Indias main opposition Congress party prepare to burn an effigy depicting Gujarat states Home Minister Harsh Ramesh Sanghvi during a protest against what they say is liquor sale, in Ahmedabad, India, July 27, 2022. — Reuters
Members of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party prepare to burn an effigy depicting Gujarat state's Home Minister Harsh Ramesh Sanghvi during a protest against what they say is liquor sale, in Ahmedabad, India, July 27, 2022. — Reuters

  • Police launched an investigation.
  • Six people arrested in case.
  • 51 people affected in Monday's incident.

AHMEDABAD: At least 10 more people have died in India's western state of Gujarat after having drunk spurious liquor, taking the toll in the incident to 38, state officials said on Wednesday.

Police launched an investigation and made six arrests after 51 people affected in Monday's incident in the state's adjoining districts of Ahmedabad and Botad were admitted to hospital, in addition to the deaths. 

"Some of the hospitalised persons who were in critical condition passed away overnight," police official Ashok Kumar Yadav told Reuters.

"They had consumed methyl alcohol which was almost undiluted, believing it to be liquor."

Sales and consumption of alcohol are prohibited in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, except by those holding a government permit.

A man, who according to a doctor consumed spurious liquor, is brought to a hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, India, July 27, 2022. — Reuters
A man, who according to a doctor consumed spurious liquor, is brought to a hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, India, July 27, 2022. — Reuters

Deaths from illegally produced alcohol, popularly called hooch or country liquor, are common in India, where few drinkers can afford branded spirits.

Methyl alcohol, also known as wood alcohol, is unsafe for human consumption and finds use in products from paint thinners to fuel, pesticides and anti-freeze, among others.

