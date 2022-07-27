 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Shawn Mendes cuts dapper figure in all-black outfit as he grabs coffee in LA

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Shawn Mendes looked dapper in an all-black outfit as he was clicked in Los Angeles, Tuesday.

The Treat You Better singer is said to have grabbed coffee with his friend at West Hollywood's SOL Cafe.

Shawn Mendes cuts dapper figure in all-black outfit as he grabs coffee in LA

In the pictures shared on DailyMail, the hitmaker looked handsome in an all-black getup, complete with a fitted long-sleeve top and basketball shorts.

The Canadian crooner threw on some black Nike socks and slipped his feet into a pair of black lace-up athletic shoes to round out the look.

Mendes looked in great spirits as he donned a silver pendant chain and tied a black string bracelet to his right wrist and looked as dashing as ever.

Earlier this month, Mendes announced that he would be postponing several of his upcoming Wonder: The World Tour in a post shared to his Instagram.

Mendes began by writing: 'This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I'm going to have to postpone the next three w looked as dashing as ever.

The There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back singer expressed that he was never particularly fond of spending lengthy periods of time away from his loved ones.

'I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family,' he said.

Mendes stated that, although he was previously committed to getting back to touring, he felt that it would be best to take time off from his schedule.


