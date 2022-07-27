Meghan Markle creating ‘new form of celebrity’ with superstardom

file footage

Meghan Markle is said to have created a ‘new form of celebrity’ with her newfound approach to Hollywood with deals with Netflix and Spotify, a royal expert has said as per Express UK.

The comment came from royal author Dylan Howard who talked about Meghan and Prince Harry carving a way out for themselves after being denied ‘part-time’ roles as royals in the documentary Harry & Meghan Vs The Monarchy.

About the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tendency to chase deals with streaming services and other such avenues, Howard said: “They’ve created a new standard, and that is one to exploit themselves for profit.”

“Meghan is creating a new form of celebrity for herself by securing deals with media conglomerates in the tens and hundreds of millions of dollars. It sets her on a path to unparalleled stardom,” he added.



