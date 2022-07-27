 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle creating ‘new form of celebrity’ with superstardom

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle is said to have created a ‘new form of celebrity’ with her newfound approach to Hollywood with deals with Netflix and Spotify, a royal expert has said as per Express UK.

The comment came from royal author Dylan Howard who talked about Meghan and Prince Harry carving a way out for themselves after being denied ‘part-time’ roles as royals in the documentary Harry & Meghan Vs The Monarchy.

About the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tendency to chase deals with streaming services and other such avenues, Howard said: “They’ve created a new standard, and that is one to exploit themselves for profit.”

“Meghan is creating a new form of celebrity for herself by securing deals with media conglomerates in the tens and hundreds of millions of dollars. It sets her on a path to unparalleled stardom,” he added. 


More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt has ‘pretty good’ relationship with kids despite ongoing legal disputes with ex Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has ‘pretty good’ relationship with kids despite ongoing legal disputes with ex Angelina Jolie
Joey King opens up about battling imposter syndrome while filming Bullet Train

Joey King opens up about battling imposter syndrome while filming Bullet Train
Joseph Quinn explains how Stranger Things save him at US Immigration

Joseph Quinn explains how Stranger Things save him at US Immigration
Leonardo DiCaprio keeps things casual as he enjoys lunch with Jamie Foxx in Nerano

Leonardo DiCaprio keeps things casual as he enjoys lunch with Jamie Foxx in Nerano
Prince Harry’s old home taken over by Princess Eugenie and husband

Prince Harry’s old home taken over by Princess Eugenie and husband
Meghan Markle evokes ‘sympathy’ over legal row with sister Samantha

Meghan Markle evokes ‘sympathy’ over legal row with sister Samantha
Prince William, Kate Middleton making ‘important’ changes to monarchy

Prince William, Kate Middleton making ‘important’ changes to monarchy
Prince Charles' 'dark history' to force him to change name when King?

Prince Charles' 'dark history' to force him to change name when King?
Victoria Beckham reunites with the Spice Girls for exciting new project?

Victoria Beckham reunites with the Spice Girls for exciting new project?
Regé-Jean Page dishes on working with ‘The Gray Man’ co-stars Chris Evans ,Ryan Gosling

Regé-Jean Page dishes on working with ‘The Gray Man’ co-stars Chris Evans ,Ryan Gosling
Camilla puts on stylish display as she enjoys outing with Prince Charles

Camilla puts on stylish display as she enjoys outing with Prince Charles
Casey Wilson on intimate scenes with Sam Asghari: ‘sometimes God puts you in a time and place’

Casey Wilson on intimate scenes with Sam Asghari: ‘sometimes God puts you in a time and place’

Latest

view all