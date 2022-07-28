 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 28 2022
By
Web Desk

'Avengers' stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo assemble for ailing young fan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

Avengers stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo among others came together to send wishes to an ailing fan
'Avengers' stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo among others came together to send wishes to an ailing fan

Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds took to social media to share their support for a young Marvel fan named Seb who recently underwent open heart surgery.  

It all started on July 12, when Ivan Hollingsworth asked Twitter to help him contact the Earth's Mightiest Heroes to ask for their well-wishes as his son Seb recovers from his recent operation.

His message soon caught the attention of The Hulk, Mark Ruffalo.

"I think we have some competition for the strongest Avenger, @chrishemsworth," Mark wrote. "Get well soon, Seb!"

As it turns out, Chris is in total agreement. "The strongest Avenger by far," the Thor: Love and Thunder star replied, adding: "You are my heart hero, Seb."

Meanwhile, Brie, who will star in The Marvels next year, took a moment to make the young fan an official member of the superhero squad, adding, "Seb, welcome to The Avengers."

And Sam, who plays Avengers founder Nick Fury, added, "Assemble!! Speedy recovery wishes."

In response to Chris' message, Seb's dad Ivan tweeted a photo of his son smiling in a field and gave an update on the boy's condition.

"We have Thor!" he wrote. "Thanks so much @chrishemsworth - this will mean the world to Seb. He's home now (4 days after heart surgery) and recovering well."

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez reveals her plan and strategy to respond to Amber Heard's appeal

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez reveals her plan and strategy to respond to Amber Heard's appeal
Meghan Markle behind Prince Harry and Prince William’s royal rift?

Meghan Markle behind Prince Harry and Prince William’s royal rift?
Kris Jenner’s fans poke fun at her new promotional video for brand Safely

Kris Jenner’s fans poke fun at her new promotional video for brand Safely

Ashley Judd opens up on struggling with loss of her mother Naomi: 'abrupt and painful'

Ashley Judd opens up on struggling with loss of her mother Naomi: 'abrupt and painful'
Netflix unveils release date for South Korean action thriller 'Carter'

Netflix unveils release date for South Korean action thriller 'Carter'

Jennifer Garner, John Miller bringing their families closer amid serious romance

Jennifer Garner, John Miller bringing their families closer amid serious romance

Prince Harry 'worried sick' his memoir could spark endless 'war' with royal family

Prince Harry 'worried sick' his memoir could spark endless 'war' with royal family
TikTok star Jordan Turpin opens up about foster care trauma: ‘It’s very scary’

TikTok star Jordan Turpin opens up about foster care trauma: ‘It’s very scary’
‘Extremely shaken:’ Jason Momoa recovers from head-on motorcycle crash

‘Extremely shaken:’ Jason Momoa recovers from head-on motorcycle crash
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck did not sign prenup before tying the knot: Source

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck did not sign prenup before tying the knot: Source
Selena Gomez joins best friend for viral ‘He's a 10 but…' TikTok challenge

Selena Gomez joins best friend for viral ‘He's a 10 but…' TikTok challenge
Johnny Depp wins hearts as he clicks pics, signs autographs for fans in France

Johnny Depp wins hearts as he clicks pics, signs autographs for fans in France

Latest

view all