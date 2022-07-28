 
Lawyer says ghosting someone should be declared an 'emotional offense'

Representational image of a sad woman looking at her phone.  — Pixabay/ StockSnap
A Filipino lawyer has suggested the formulation of a law that could hold people accountable for ghosting others as the process can cause emotional distress. 

A member of the Nationalist People’s Coalition, Arnolfo Teves Jr, filed a bill last month seeking to declare ghosting an emotional offence as it causes “feelings of rejection and neglect”.

Teves Jr says that the offense should be considered abusive and the one who ghosts should be punished.

According to CNN Philippines, Teves Jr said: "Studies have shown that social rejection of any kind activates the same pain pathways in the brain as physical pain, meaning there's a biological link between rejection and pain. That goes for friends and partners, alike."

The bill reads that because of technology "the realm of dating has changed exponentially compared to previous years," which has allowed people to cut ties with each other without considering the other person's feelings.

It further states that ghosting is a “form of emotional cruelty” and can be “mentally, physically and emotionally exhausting” for victims.

"[Ghosting] can be likened to a form of emotional cruelty and should be punished as an emotional offense," Teves Jr added.

