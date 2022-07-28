WATCH: British politician Jeremy Corbyn flaunts bhangra skills at Pakistani wedding

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn dancing at a Pakistani wedding in Coventry, UK. — Screengrab/Twitt

Pakistani weddings are filled with fun, good food and dance performances. And now, former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn's bhangra skills have surfaced online.

The video shows the British politician flaunting his moves at a Pakistani wedding after he was convinced by the groom's cousin, Tayab Naveed, to dance.

Two of the guests then carried Corbyn onto their shoulders while others cheered for him.

Left-wing Labour MP Zarah Sultana invited Islington North MP as a special guest to her sister's wedding in Coventry.



Dressed in a cream suit, Corbyn could be enjoying the wedding by showing off his moves to live bhangra music.

The video went viral on social media and has garnered over 100k views on Twitter.