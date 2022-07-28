 
world
Thursday Jul 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Man kills wife’s boyfriend then shoots himself over divorce talks

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

Image showing a police tape against the blurred background of a police car. — AFP
A man, 61, shot his wife’s boyfriend, 44, at a restaurant in Houston, Texas over a divorce talk with his wife.

The man and his wife, 28, had decided to talk over their divorce terms and the woman was accompanied by her boyfriend. Police say the husband walked into the restaurant with divorce papers in hand before the conversation went downhill.

He then fired 13 times at the boyfriend and attempted to shoot at his wife but missed.

The boyfriend was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no reported injuries.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene but was stopped by deputies. He then proceeded to step out of the vehicle and shot himself in the head.

He was taken to Houston Northwest Hospital in critical condition.

The identities of the suspect and victims have not been released.

The couple had no children and were married for nine years. 

