 
world
Thursday Jul 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Man arrested for marrying five women, blackmailing them

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

A representational image. — Reuters/File
A representational image. — Reuters/File

An Andhra man who married five women and blackmailed them with intimate photos and videos has been arrested in Guntur town.

The man, Satish Babu, posed as an American software engineer to get the women’s attention.

According to police, Babu married a woman last month, then a few days later, he demanded that she give him INR800k or else he would upload their intimate photos and videos online.

Related items

The woman later discovered that Babu was cheating on her and had already married other women. She later approached the Disha police in Guntur.

Babu had married a woman in 2005, another in 2014, and yet another in 2017 — the same year he had divorced his first wife.

According to police, Babu would spend time with every wife at a luxurious place where he recorded and took pictures of their intimate moments for “good memories”.

He would then demand money from his wives to go to the US and if they refused, he threatened to post the pictures and videos on porn websites.

On Thursday, police arrested Babu and his father, Veerabhadra Rao. A police investigation is currently underway.

More From World:

Woman disgusted by boyfriend’s habit of eating earwax

Woman disgusted by boyfriend’s habit of eating earwax
Man kills wife’s boyfriend then shoots himself over divorce talks

Man kills wife’s boyfriend then shoots himself over divorce talks
Biden, Xi hold talks on Taiwan, trade dispute

Biden, Xi hold talks on Taiwan, trade dispute
Fatima Payman becomes Australia’s first hijabi senator

Fatima Payman becomes Australia’s first hijabi senator
Tehran landslide caused by heavy rains kill at least six

Tehran landslide caused by heavy rains kill at least six
Emmanuel Macron hosts Saudi crown prince with oil, Iran, rights on agenda

Emmanuel Macron hosts Saudi crown prince with oil, Iran, rights on agenda
India says it will protect its interests as Chinese boat heads to Sri Lanka

India says it will protect its interests as Chinese boat heads to Sri Lanka
WATCH: British politician Jeremy Corbyn flaunts bhangra skills at Pakistani wedding

WATCH: British politician Jeremy Corbyn flaunts bhangra skills at Pakistani wedding
Lawyer says ghosting someone should be declared an 'emotional offense'

Lawyer says ghosting someone should be declared an 'emotional offense'
Parents’ education determine their children’s career goals, study reveals

Parents’ education determine their children’s career goals, study reveals
Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik in critical condition, not seeking medical help

Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik in critical condition, not seeking medical help

Prince Mohammed bin Salman stays in 'world's most expensive home' during Paris trip

Prince Mohammed bin Salman stays in 'world's most expensive home' during Paris trip

Latest

view all