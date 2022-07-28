Man arrested for marrying five women, blackmailing them

A representational image. — Reuters/File

An Andhra man who married five women and blackmailed them with intimate photos and videos has been arrested in Guntur town.



The man, Satish Babu, posed as an American software engineer to get the women’s attention.

According to police, Babu married a woman last month, then a few days later, he demanded that she give him INR800k or else he would upload their intimate photos and videos online.

The woman later discovered that Babu was cheating on her and had already married other women. She later approached the Disha police in Guntur.



Babu had married a woman in 2005, another in 2014, and yet another in 2017 — the same year he had divorced his first wife.

According to police, Babu would spend time with every wife at a luxurious place where he recorded and took pictures of their intimate moments for “good memories”.

He would then demand money from his wives to go to the US and if they refused, he threatened to post the pictures and videos on porn websites.

On Thursday, police arrested Babu and his father, Veerabhadra Rao. A police investigation is currently underway.