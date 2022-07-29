 
world
Friday Jul 29 2022
By
Reuters

Kentucky floods kill at least 8, more deaths expected, governor says

By
Reuters

Friday Jul 29, 2022

A car is submerged in flood waters along Right Beaver Creek, following a day of heavy rain in in Garrett, Kentucky, US July 28, 2022.— Pat McDonogh/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS
A car is submerged in flood waters along Right Beaver Creek, following a day of heavy rain in in Garrett, Kentucky, US July 28, 2022.— Pat McDonogh/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

  • We are currently experiencing one of the most devastating flooding events in Kentucky's history, says Governor.
  • This is an ongoing natural disaster, with more rain expected tonight, says Governor Andy Beshear.
  • State activates national guard and state police to use helicopters and boats to rescue people.

Flooding in eastern Kentucky has caused at least eight deaths, Governor Andy Beshear said on Thursday, and the death toll is expected to reach double digits as water continues to rise.

A series of storms drenching the eastern part of the state has dropped water that has yet to crest, leaving damage that could take years to repair, said Beshear, who declared a state of emergency in six counties on Thursday morning.

"We are currently experiencing one of the worst, most devastating flooding events in Kentucky's history, Beshear said in his emergency declaration.

"Hundreds will lose their homes."

Related items

Among the dead was an 81-year-old woman in the Perry County.

"This is an ongoing natural disaster, with more rain expected tonight that could worsen the situation," the governor said on Twitter.

The flooding left 23,000 households without power, and "a number of people" were unaccounted for, he said.

Roads looked like rivers, with water as high as the leaves of nearby trees and power poles sticking up from greenish brown water, in videos posted by local media.

The state activated the national guard and the state police to use helicopters and boats to rescue people marooned among the floodwaters, Beshear said.

Evacuation centers were opened in state parks and other facilities, but Beshear warned that some of the facilities themselves were hard-hit by the storms, and may not have power or some amenities.

Fresh water will also be difficult to find in parts of the flooded region, and so trucks will be bringing in drinking water, he said.

There was a 40 percent chance that the hard-hit area around the city of Hazard in the Cumberland Mountain foothills in Appalachia would continue to see heavy rain and storms through the night on Thursday, and an 80% chance on Friday, the National Weather Service said.

More From World:

Woman disgusted by boyfriend’s habit of eating earwax

Woman disgusted by boyfriend’s habit of eating earwax
Man arrested for marrying five women, blackmailing them

Man arrested for marrying five women, blackmailing them
Man kills wife’s boyfriend then shoots himself over divorce talks

Man kills wife’s boyfriend then shoots himself over divorce talks
Biden, Xi hold talks on Taiwan, trade dispute

Biden, Xi hold talks on Taiwan, trade dispute
Fatima Payman becomes Australia’s first hijabi senator

Fatima Payman becomes Australia’s first hijabi senator
Tehran landslide caused by heavy rains kill at least six

Tehran landslide caused by heavy rains kill at least six
Emmanuel Macron hosts Saudi crown prince with oil, Iran, rights on agenda

Emmanuel Macron hosts Saudi crown prince with oil, Iran, rights on agenda
India says it will protect its interests as Chinese boat heads to Sri Lanka

India says it will protect its interests as Chinese boat heads to Sri Lanka
WATCH: British politician Jeremy Corbyn flaunts bhangra skills at Pakistani wedding

WATCH: British politician Jeremy Corbyn flaunts bhangra skills at Pakistani wedding
Lawyer says ghosting someone should be declared an 'emotional offense'

Lawyer says ghosting someone should be declared an 'emotional offense'
Parents’ education determine their children’s career goals, study reveals

Parents’ education determine their children’s career goals, study reveals
Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik in critical condition, not seeking medical help

Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik in critical condition, not seeking medical help

Latest

view all