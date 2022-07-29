Punjab Assembly to elect new speaker today

PTI MPA Sibtain Khan (L) and PML-N MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar. — Twitter/Facebook

PTI and PML-Q jointly field Sibtain Khan, while Opposition nominates Saif ul Malook for contest.

Sibtain Khan hopes to win "effortlessly".

Punjab Assembly adopts resolution for staging vote of no-confidence against deputy speaker.

The Punjab Assembly is set to witness a contest for the election of a new speaker today (Friday), with both the ruling coalition and opposition alliance fielding their candidates for the coveted post, The News reported.



The seat of the Punjab Assembly fell vacant after the former office bearer, Pervez Elahi's election as the Punjab chief minister.

The PTI and the PML-Q have jointly pitched Sibtain Khan, PTI MPA from Mianwali, who will contest against the Opposition's candidate, Saif ul Malook Khokhar of the PML-N. The newly-appointed assembly secretary Inayatullah Lak approved the nomination papers of both the candidates after scrutiny.

Sibtain Khan claimed that the PML-N would "fail to cause any interruption" during the speaker's election, hoping that he would win the contest "effortlessly", Dawn.com reported.



"Everyone saw what happened to the letter [of PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain] that the PML-N had presented to win the chief minister election," he said.



The ruling coalition has a strength of 186 MPAs whereas PML-N, PPP and a few independents constitute a strength of 178. An upset and a very tough contest is likely in a secret ballot.



Punjab Assembly approves tabling of no-confidence motion against deputy speaker

The Punjab Assembly on Thursday approved the tabling of a no-confidence motion against deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari after his ties deteriorated with the ruling PTI.



PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders severely criticised the deputy speaker for his ruling, which deprived Pervez Elahi of becoming the chief minister after he rejected 10 votes from the PML-Q — enabling Hamza Shahbaz to retain the top office.

But the setback was short-lived as the Supreme Court annulled Mazari's ruling and instated the Khan-backed candidate, Elahi, as the chief minister.

In Thursday's assembly session, Parliamentary Leader in the Provincial Assembly Raja Bisharat submitted a motion of no-confidence against Mazari, which was approved by the house's majority.



Following this, Waseem Khan, a member Panel of Chair who was presiding over the session, adjourned it till the next day (today).

A resolution seeking the suspension of the assembly rules authorising the governor to summon a session for the contest was also adopted.

