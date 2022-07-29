 
pakistan
Friday Jul 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Review episode 5: Team Muhafiz ups action ante, Rawka makes biggest move yet

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 29, 2022

Characters of ‘Team Muhafiz’ can be seen speaking to each other during the latest episode of the comic book series. — YouTube/ISPR
Characters of ‘Team Muhafiz’ can be seen speaking to each other during the latest episode of the comic book series. — YouTube/ISPR

If you haven’t checked out the latest episode of ‘Team Muhafiz’, let us warn you in advance — you’re headed for a roller coaster ride as this episode certainly ups the ante as far as elements of action and thrill are concerned.

The episode begins with Team Muhafiz members taking directives from Farman on how to handle security at a hockey stadium in Karachi. Today is a big day for Pakistan, and even bigger so for our heroes, who have to be on their guard as the German women’s hockey team is taking on Pakistan in a championship final.

Parinaaz is busy captaining the side and being the awesome goalkeeper we all know her to be. Meanwhile, Rawka isn’t sitting idle either. He’s dispatched his goons, and we know they’re about to do something really bad.

Related items

The fans arrive to catch the action and our heroes oversee security. However, Rawka’s goons successfully make their way into the stadium’s basement (after hacking the power system at the stadium and turning off the floodlights) and unknown to everyone, plant a bomb in the basement.

Our heroes (minus Parinaaz who’s on the field for the final) our heroes arrive just in time to crash the party, and beat Team Rawka’s behinds black and blue. They save the day, again, as a Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) arrives to dismantle the bomb. Simultaneously, Parinaaz saves a penalty stroke to hand Pakistan a hard-fought victory over Germany.

It’s not a good day for Rawka and the police arrive, slapping the handcuffs on him. However, the episode ends with a twist as someone intercepts the police van taking Rawka to prison and breaks him out.

We find out it is none other than Farman, the man running Team Muhafiz.

What’s in store for Saturday, when Team Muhafiz returns to our screen? Why did Farman orchestrate Rawka’s release from custody? Should viewers get ready for another twist?

We know there’s only one way to find out!

More From Pakistan:

PTI defends Arif Naqvi, govt berates Imran Khan after damning FT report

PTI defends Arif Naqvi, govt berates Imran Khan after damning FT report
Rasheed says general election in October after 'agreement'

Rasheed says general election in October after 'agreement'
PTI foreign funding: How a cricket match in UK was used to help Imran Khan's party

PTI foreign funding: How a cricket match in UK was used to help Imran Khan's party
PML-Q decides to remove Shujaat to 'save party from destruction'

PML-Q decides to remove Shujaat to 'save party from destruction'
Pakistan sees slight decline in COVID-19 positivity ratio

Pakistan sees slight decline in COVID-19 positivity ratio
WATCH: Malala gives inspiring speech at Commonwealth Games opening in Birmingham

WATCH: Malala gives inspiring speech at Commonwealth Games opening in Birmingham
US to soon allow direct flight access to Pakistan

US to soon allow direct flight access to Pakistan
PML-N leader Asif Kirmani's wallet snatched in London

PML-N leader Asif Kirmani's wallet snatched in London
NA speaker accepts resignations of 11 PTI members

NA speaker accepts resignations of 11 PTI members
SCO an important regional platform for development, connectivity: Bilawal

SCO an important regional platform for development, connectivity: Bilawal
Justice Isa demands public release of JCP's decision on judges' appointments

Justice Isa demands public release of JCP's decision on judges' appointments
We also know politics of making people change party positions: Maryam Nawaz

We also know politics of making people change party positions: Maryam Nawaz

Latest

view all