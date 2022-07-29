Amarjeet Sada: World's youngest serial killer at large

Amarjeet Sada from India's Bihar is believed to be the youngest serial killer. — Screengrab Youtube via The Mirror

Amarjeet Sada from India's Bihar is believed to be the youngest serial killer who murdered three people by the time he was aged eight, reported The Mirror.

Born in 1998, Sada murdered his family members in separate incidents between 2006 and 2007.

Reportedly, he murdered his first victim when he was seven years old — his six-year-old cousin. He later killed his eight-month-old baby sister.

Not much is known about Sada's background except that he belongs to a low-income family and his father is a labourer.



Sada's last victim was a neighbour's six-month-old baby girl.

After the infant's mother reported to the police that the child was missing, Sada openly admitted to the crime, telling the police that he hit her with bricks and later strangled her.

He even took the villagers to the site where he tried to bury the body.

Sada's uncle said that his family knew about the first two murders but hid it as it was a "family matter".

According to media reports, when he was taken into custody, he smiled a lot, showing no remorse.

The Sun reported that a psychologist said that the boy had "no sense of right or wrong".

Since children cannot be imprisoned or sentenced to death under Indian law, Sada was only detained in a children's home. He was released in 2016 and no one knows where he is now.