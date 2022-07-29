YouTuber harasses, tries to force Mehdi Kazmi's sister to answer questions

Dua Zahra's father Mehdi Kazmi (L) and activist Jibran Nasir. — PPI/Twitter

Jibran Nasir says YouTuber "refused to leave and harassed the lady for a full 15 minutes".

YouTuber consistently asks Mehdi Kazmi's sister to open door, insists on video interview.

Lawyer calls YouTube "most irresponsible party" in this case.

Mehdi Kazmi's lawyer Jibran Nasir Friday claimed that a YouTuber harassed the former's family by continuously asking Kazmi's younger sister to appear in an interview.

Expressing his anger, Nasir said that the YouTuber introduced himself as Faisal and "refused to leave and harassed the lady for a full 15 minutes," even after she told him that her father was not at home.

Taking to Twitter, Kazmi's lawyer wrote: "Horrified at the harassment of Mehdi Kazmi's family today. A YouTuber who introduced himself as Faisal visited the home of Mehdi Kazmi sb today who wasn't at home."

"Sister informed him that Mehdi sb isn't available and if he has any queries he may speak to lawyers," he said, adding that he did not leave and consistently asked her to open the door, insisting on a video interview.

Nasir went on to say that legal action will be taken against the YouTuber, calling the video-sharing company the "most irresponsible party" in this case.



"YouTube doesn't seem to care much about its own community guidelines to ensure the welfare of child victims of heinous criminal offences," he wrote.

Dua Zahra appeared in court on Wednesday after she was moved to Karachi from Lahore. She was presented before a judicial magistrate in the city court by police officers.

During the hearing, the court stated that the order to present Dua today was to ensure that the environment was right and that she should not be presented until other court orders.

The judicial magistrate directed the public prosecutor to present Dua only when the court ordered.