Friday Jul 29 2022
Priyanka Chopra posts fun ‘Desi Crew’ snaps featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Lilly Singh

Friday Jul 29, 2022

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra and comedian Lilly Singh rocked out at Punjabi music icon Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Los Angeles.

PeeCee, who got super excited to meet her friends in California, turned to her Instagram handle on Thursday and shared fun-filled backstage pictures from the concert.


The White Tiger actress gave a shoutout to the Udta Punjab star with an encouraging post and wrote, “There are a few things that will warm your heart as much as a taste of home. Also, when your people are in town! You show the F up!! I had a much-needed super fun night out watching @diljitdosanjh doing what he does best! He had the audience wrapped around his finger! None of us sat even for a moment! You’re such a superstar, @diljitdosanjh”

The Quantico star further added, “Also, kudos to the team that made it so comfortable and awesome for my friends and me! Thank you, @lilly, for always having the best ideas for nights out! Lots of Love! PS- watch us trying to outdo respecting each other! I’ll bow lower! Lol! #DesiThings #DesiCrew.”

Lilly also commented on PeeCee’s post, “Big Vibessss.” She had earlier shared a video of herself with Priyanka grooving to Diljit’s music at the concert, and wrote, “Punjabii”.

The Good Newwz actor shared Lilly’s video on his IG Story and wrote, “We R Proud Of You Ladies.”

