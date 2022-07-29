 
Muharram Chand 2022: Moon not sighted, Ashura to be observed August 9

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, sighting the Muharram moon, on the roof top of Deputy Commissioners office, Quetta, July 29, 2022. — Twitter
  • First Muharram will be on Sunday (July 31).
  • This will mark beginning of  new Islamic year, 1444 AH.
  • Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting took place in Quetta.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Friday could not sight the Muharram-ul-Haram moon, which will mark the beginning of the new Islamic year, 1444 AH.

This means that Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on August 9 and the first of Muharram will be Sunday.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad presided over the meeting, which took place at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Quetta.

“In pursuance of the decision of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, in its meeting held today at Quetta, the federal government in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony hereby announce that the moon of the Muharram-ul-Haram 1444 AH has not sighted, therefore the 1st Muharram-ul-Haram shall commence from Sunday (July 31), the statement released by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony read.

