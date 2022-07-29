Couple gets married 30 years after death

"Pretha Kalyanam" or "marriage of the dead" is a tradition followed in India where people, who died during birth, get married.

A couple in India got married in a traditional wedding ceremony 30 years after their death.

"Pretha Kalyanam" or "marriage of the dead" is a tradition followed in India's Karnataka and Kerala where people, who died during birth, get married.

The communities believe this ceremony is a way of honouring the spirits, NDTV reported.

A YouTuber explained the whole ceremony and shared all the details on Twitter.

"I'm attending a marriage today. You might ask why it deserves a tweet. Well, the groom is dead actually. And the bride is dead too. Like about 30 years ago. And their marriage is today," said Anny Arun.

The whole wedding takes place as a normal one. However, the families use sculptures instead of real persons.

Even though the bride and groom are dead, the wedding is not sad. It is celebrated like any other normal wedding.



