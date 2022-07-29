 
world
Friday Jul 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Couple gets married 30 years after death

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 29, 2022

Couple gets married 30 years after death

  • "Pretha Kalyanam" or "marriage of the dead" is a tradition followed in India where people, who died during birth, get married. 
  • Communities believe this ceremony as way of honouring spirits.
  • Whole wedding takes place as a normal one. 

A couple in India got married in a traditional wedding ceremony 30 years after their death. 

"Pretha Kalyanam" or "marriage of the dead" is a tradition followed in India's Karnataka and Kerala where people, who died during birth, get married. 

The communities believe this ceremony is a way of honouring the spirits, NDTV reported. 

A YouTuber explained the whole ceremony and shared all the details on Twitter.

"I'm attending a marriage today. You might ask why it deserves a tweet. Well, the groom is dead actually. And the bride is dead too. Like about 30 years ago. And their marriage is today," said Anny Arun.

The whole wedding takes place as a normal one. However, the families use sculptures instead of real persons. 

Even though the bride and groom are dead, the wedding is not sad. It is celebrated like any other normal wedding. 


More From World:

Grenade explosion inside Kabul cricket stadium injures four

Grenade explosion inside Kabul cricket stadium injures four
WATCH: Man goes on holiday with wife's meme-face pillow

WATCH: Man goes on holiday with wife's meme-face pillow

TikTok becomes fastest-growing news source

TikTok becomes fastest-growing news source

WATCH: Venice's university that teaches Urdu

WATCH: Venice's university that teaches Urdu
Four women tortured to death after being accused of witchcraft

Four women tortured to death after being accused of witchcraft
Two pilots killed as Soviet-era fighter jet crashes in India

Two pilots killed as Soviet-era fighter jet crashes in India
Amarjeet Sada: World's youngest serial killer at large

Amarjeet Sada: World's youngest serial killer at large
Canadian phase of Khalistan Referendum to start September 18

Canadian phase of Khalistan Referendum to start September 18
Don't 'play with fire' over Taiwan, China's Xi warns in call with Biden

Don't 'play with fire' over Taiwan, China's Xi warns in call with Biden
Ukraine bombs Russian forces in the south, missiles hit near Kyiv

Ukraine bombs Russian forces in the south, missiles hit near Kyiv
Kentucky floods kill at least 8, more deaths expected, governor says

Kentucky floods kill at least 8, more deaths expected, governor says
Woman disgusted by boyfriend’s habit of eating earwax

Woman disgusted by boyfriend’s habit of eating earwax

Latest

view all