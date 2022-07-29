 
world
Friday Jul 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Indian sisters send father to jail for burning mother alive

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 29, 2022

Latika Bansal and her sister. — Screengrab
Latika Bansal and her sister. — Screengrab

  • Man burns wife for "not giving birth to a son".
  • Sisters wrote letter to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in blood, seeking justice for her mother.
  • Girls tell court their father used to frequently beat up their mother.

In a bid to seek justice for the murder of their mother six years after the incident, two girls in India have penned a letter to the chief minister of their state.

Latika Bansal, 21, and her little sister sent their father, Manoj Bansal, to jail for life for murdering their mother.

Bansal doused his wife, Anu Bansal, in kerosene oil and set her on fire for "not giving birth to a son".

The girls told the court their father used to frequently beat up their mother. Bansal denied the accusations and said his wife had died by suicide, NDTV reported. 

Latika was 15-year-old from Bulandshahr and her sister, 11, when they wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in blood, seeking justice for her mother.

On June 14, 2016 at 6:30am, the younger sister said: “We were woken up by the cries of our mother. We couldn't help her because the door of our room was locked from the outside. We watched her burn.”

Latika said their calls to the local police and ambulance services went ignored. So they called their maternal uncle and grandmother who quickly took their mother to the hospital.

According to doctors who treated her, Anu had received 80% burns. She died a few days later in hospital.

"It's taken us six years, one month and 13 days to finally get justice," Sanjay Sharma, the lawyer who represented the sisters in court, told the BBC.

More From World:

Armed gang rapes eight models during music video shoot

Armed gang rapes eight models during music video shoot

Scientists find inexplicable holes in seabed

Scientists find inexplicable holes in seabed
Grenade explosion inside Kabul cricket stadium injures four

Grenade explosion inside Kabul cricket stadium injures four
Couple gets married 30 years after death

Couple gets married 30 years after death
WATCH: Man goes on holiday with wife's meme-face pillow

WATCH: Man goes on holiday with wife's meme-face pillow

TikTok becomes fastest-growing news source

TikTok becomes fastest-growing news source

WATCH: Venice's university that teaches Urdu

WATCH: Venice's university that teaches Urdu
Four women tortured to death after being accused of witchcraft

Four women tortured to death after being accused of witchcraft
Two pilots killed as Soviet-era fighter jet crashes in India

Two pilots killed as Soviet-era fighter jet crashes in India
Amarjeet Sada: World's youngest serial killer at large

Amarjeet Sada: World's youngest serial killer at large
Canadian phase of Khalistan Referendum to start September 18

Canadian phase of Khalistan Referendum to start September 18
Don't 'play with fire' over Taiwan, China's Xi warns in call with Biden

Don't 'play with fire' over Taiwan, China's Xi warns in call with Biden

Latest

view all