Armed gang rapes eight models during music video shoot

Gang of armed men barge into music video shoot, rape eight models in Johannesburg.

Police arrest three out of 20 suspects so far.

Victims were aged between 18 and 35, say police.

A gang of armed men barged into a music video shoot and raped eight models in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The police have arrested three out of 20 suspects so far. The incident took place in a small town called Krugersdorp, situated west of Johannesburg.

According to the police, the group attacked the models when they were preparing the set for the shoot, NDTV reported.

The women were aged between 18 and 35, said the police, adding that one of the victims was raped by 10 men and another by eight.

The police added that the women were also stripped naked and the suspects robbed them of their personal belongings.

"It looks like they are foreign nationals, basically they are zama zamas," said the police, "referring to people who illegally exploit mines in the country."

President Cyril Ramaphosa directed the police that the suspects should be "apprehended and dealt with".

— With additional input from AFP.