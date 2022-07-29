 
world
Friday Jul 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Armed gang rapes eight models during music video shoot

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 29, 2022

Representational image. — AFP/File
Representational image. — AFP/File 

  • Gang of armed men barge into music video shoot, rape eight models in Johannesburg.
  • Police arrest three out of 20 suspects so far.
  • Victims were aged between 18 and 35, say police.

A gang of armed men barged into a music video shoot and raped eight models in Johannesburg, South Africa. 

The police have arrested three out of 20 suspects so far. The incident took place in a small town called Krugersdorp, situated west of Johannesburg.

According to the police, the group attacked the models when they were preparing the set for the shoot, NDTV reported. 

The women were aged between 18 and 35, said the police, adding that one of the victims was raped by 10 men and another by eight.

The police added that the women were also stripped naked and the suspects robbed them of their personal belongings. 

"It looks like they are foreign nationals, basically they are zama zamas," said the police, "referring to people who illegally exploit mines in the country."

President Cyril Ramaphosa directed the police that the suspects should be "apprehended and dealt with".

With additional input from AFP.

More From World:

Scientists find inexplicable holes in seabed

Scientists find inexplicable holes in seabed
Indian sisters send father to jail for burning mother alive

Indian sisters send father to jail for burning mother alive

Grenade explosion inside Kabul cricket stadium injures four

Grenade explosion inside Kabul cricket stadium injures four
Couple gets married 30 years after death

Couple gets married 30 years after death
WATCH: Man goes on holiday with wife's meme-face pillow

WATCH: Man goes on holiday with wife's meme-face pillow

TikTok becomes fastest-growing news source

TikTok becomes fastest-growing news source

WATCH: Venice's university that teaches Urdu

WATCH: Venice's university that teaches Urdu
Four women tortured to death after being accused of witchcraft

Four women tortured to death after being accused of witchcraft
Two pilots killed as Soviet-era fighter jet crashes in India

Two pilots killed as Soviet-era fighter jet crashes in India
Amarjeet Sada: World's youngest serial killer at large

Amarjeet Sada: World's youngest serial killer at large
Canadian phase of Khalistan Referendum to start September 18

Canadian phase of Khalistan Referendum to start September 18
Don't 'play with fire' over Taiwan, China's Xi warns in call with Biden

Don't 'play with fire' over Taiwan, China's Xi warns in call with Biden

Latest

view all