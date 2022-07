A representational image of students attending classes wearing masks as a protective measure against coronavirus. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: Schools across Sindh are to reopen from August 1 as per a notice issued on Friday by the provincial School Education and Literacy Department.



According to the spokesperson of the education department, all educational institutions will reopen from August 1 (Monday) after the summer vacation.

Regarding speculations of overextension in holidays, the spokesperson said that the board has decided not to extend vacations.

The vacations are ending on July 31.