WATCH: World's First Bitcoin Sky Mansion available for fractional ownership

PropChain’s very first Bitcoin Sky Mansion development. —Khaleej Times

One of the most popular and valued cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin will soon come to life after Welfare Developments inaugurate the world's first Bitcoin Sky Mansion, reported Khaleej Times.

The mansion will be available for fractional ownership. This means investors will be able to buy shares in the building with Bitcoin.

Welfare Developments has partnered with Propchain, which deals with real estate investments done via digital means, reported The Crypto Basic.

The property is more than 600 square metres with three floors right in the centre of Dubai at Boulevard Point.

The mighty Burj Khalifa can be seen from the stellar balcony of the luxurious triplex which has a rooftop jacuzzi, bar, pool table, many rooms branded "BTC", among other things.

Propchain CEO Robin Ubaghs said that the mansion will be ready within the next few months.