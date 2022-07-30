Why will Shahid Afridi not play all KPL matches?

Pakistan star all-rounder and former skipper Shahid Afridi celebrating after taking a scalp during the first edition of Kashmir Premier League. — Twitter/File

Pakistan star all-rounder Shahid Afridi on Saturday said he won’t play all matches in the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) due to health issues.



Speaking to journalists, Afridi revealed that his doctors have advised him to undergo surgery which is why he won't play all the matches; however, he hopes to perform well with his bat in the matches that he will play in the second season.

“This year’s KPL will be successful,” the star player said, adding that great players have come on board this time around.



Afridi said that new players have been selected during the drafting process in order to provide them opportunities.

The iconic Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium will see some of the biggest names of Pakistan cricket — including Shahid Khan Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shahzad, and Mohammad Hafeez — in action from August 11 to 26.