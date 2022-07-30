 
world
Saturday Jul 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Monarch butterflies added in list of endangered species

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

Monarch butterfly on a flower.—Unsplash
Monarch butterfly on a flower.—Unsplash

The Monarch butterfly, loved globally by all and a North American icon, is now on the list of endangered species. 

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) said in a press release that the butterfly is about to collapse due to rising temperatures and the destruction of the insect's natural environment. 

A report shows that the Monarch butterfly's population has dropped down about 70% in the past 10 years. 

Related items

"A particular set of the population in the Western United States has declined by nearly 99.9%," said IUCN.

Dr Sean T O’Brien, President and CEO of Nature Serve, explained that a lot was needed to be done to protect the species. 

With the discovery of more holes in the Ozone layer, other butterflies and animals have also become victims of climate change. 

More From World:

Sri Lanka police arrest man for stealing president’s flags

Sri Lanka police arrest man for stealing president’s flags
Ageing pope admits he must slow down, or quit

Ageing pope admits he must slow down, or quit
Uber courts drivers by letting them pick rides

Uber courts drivers by letting them pick rides
India to ground MiG-21 fighter jets by 2025: report

India to ground MiG-21 fighter jets by 2025: report
Leaked documents show Amazon's employee review process

Leaked documents show Amazon's employee review process
Invasive frog and snake species cost world economy $16 billion, study shows

Invasive frog and snake species cost world economy $16 billion, study shows
Elon Musk fires back at Twitter in court battle

Elon Musk fires back at Twitter in court battle
WATCH: World's First Bitcoin Sky Mansion available for fractional ownership

WATCH: World's First Bitcoin Sky Mansion available for fractional ownership
Savitri Jindal of India is now Asia's richest woman

Savitri Jindal of India is now Asia's richest woman
Russia, Ukraine trade blame for dozens of deaths in Donetsk prison destruction

Russia, Ukraine trade blame for dozens of deaths in Donetsk prison destruction
16 dead in Kentucky flooding, toll expected to rise

16 dead in Kentucky flooding, toll expected to rise
US House passes assault rifle ban, likely doomed in Senate

US House passes assault rifle ban, likely doomed in Senate

Latest

view all