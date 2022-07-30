Monarch butterflies added in list of endangered species

Monarch butterfly on a flower.—Unsplash

The Monarch butterfly, loved globally by all and a North American icon, is now on the list of endangered species.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) said in a press release that the butterfly is about to collapse due to rising temperatures and the destruction of the insect's natural environment.

A report shows that the Monarch butterfly's population has dropped down about 70% in the past 10 years.

"A particular set of the population in the Western United States has declined by nearly 99.9%," said IUCN.



Dr Sean T O’Brien, President and CEO of Nature Serve, explained that a lot was needed to be done to protect the species.



With the discovery of more holes in the Ozone layer, other butterflies and animals have also become victims of climate change.