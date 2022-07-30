Indian police arrest two men for trying to rob ATM to impress girlfriend

A man inserts his card to withdraw money from a mobile bank ATM machine in New Delhi on November 15, 2016. — AFP/File

The police arrested two men, who were allegedly trying to steal an automated teller machine (ATM), for trying to impress a girlfriend.

The men, identified as Kamal, 27 and Parveen, 20, were caught in Delhi's Ranhola area in India.

According to a senior officer, the police were informed that two people were trying to rob an ATM by cutting it open with a gas welder around 2:15am, NDTV reported.

When the police reached the location, the duo had fled and left behind their equipment, added the officer.

However, the suspects were arrested after the police went through the CCTV footage.

Kamal told the police that he planned the robbery with his cousin, Parveen. They arranged a gas cutter, an LPG cylinder, and other instruments.

The 20-year-old said that he agreed to rob the ATM to "impress his girlfriend with the money".