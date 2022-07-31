 
Sunday Jul 31 2022
By
Reuters

Pope says genocide took place at Church schools in Canada for indigenous children

By
Reuters

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

Pope Francis holds a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back after visiting Canada, July 29, 2022. — Reuters
Pope Francis holds a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back after visiting Canada, July 29, 2022. — Reuters

  • Pope makes comment on way back to Rome after trip to Canada.
  • Delivers historic apology for Church's role in policy on Canada trip.
  • Says he condemns "taking children away and trying to change their culture, their minds, change their traditions, a race, an entire culture."

Pope Francis said on Saturday that what happened at residential schools that the Roman Catholic and other Christian Churches ran to forcefully assimilate Canada's indigenous children was genocide.

The pope made the comment while flying back to Rome after a week-long trip to Canada, where he delivered a historic apology for the Church's role in the policy.

He was asked by an indigenous Canadian reporter on the plane why he did not use the word genocide during the trip, and if he would accept that members of the Church participated in genocide.

"It's true that I did not use the word because I didn't think of it. But I described genocide. I apologised, I asked forgiveness for this activity, which was genocide," Francis said.

"I condemned this, taking children away and trying to change their culture, their minds, change their traditions, a race, an entire culture," the pope added.

Between 1881 and 1996 more than 150,000 indigenous children were separated from their families and brought to residential schools. Many children were starved, beaten and sexually abused in a system that Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission called "cultural genocide".

The schools were run for the governments by religious groups, most of them Catholic priests and nuns.

"Yes, genocide is a technical word but I did not use it because I did not think of it, but I described .... yes, it is a genocide, yes, yes, clearly. You can say that I said it was a genocide," he said.

Last Monday, Francis visited the town of Maskwacis, site of two former residential schools, where he apologised and called forced assimilation "evil" and a "disastrous error".Read full story

He also apologised for Christian support of the "colonising mentality" of the times.

Pope again asks for forgiveness as tour ends in Canada's north.

