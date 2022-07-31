Tennis ace Sania Mirza looks drop-dead gorgeous in this Sunday selfie

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza striking a pose. — Instagram

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza just shared her latest Sunday selfie on Instagram and people can't get enough of her gorgeous looks.

Mirza's insta is a must-visit page if you are a fan and want a glimpse into the celebrity's personal life.

In her latest selfie, Sania could be seen dressed up in a black spaghetti strap tank top with a V-neck, looking drop-dead gorgeous. She opted for soft makeup look comprising dark smokey eyes and nude-pink lips. Meanwhile, she wore her hair in waves.

The star player captioned the picture: "Sunday mood."



The selfie reflects a perfect summer Sunday look and received more than 10,300 likes. Her fans also filled the comments section with praises.

"How stunning," one person commented.

"Beautiful picture," another one chimed in.

"Oye hoye, Masha Allah," a third user wrote.

The majority of her fans, however, expressed their admiration for the tennis star by posting heart and kiss emojis in the comments section.