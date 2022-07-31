Kate Middleton spellbinds onlookers in Plymouth: Expert describes her 'Royal Family's very own Sporty Spice'

Prince William's sweetheart and royal style icon Kate Middleton turned heads as she stepped out for an engagement in Plymouth on Sunday.



The Duchess of Cambridge appeared at a sailing event in Plymouth in support of 1851 Trust, a charity that uses sailing and the marine industry to inspire children in sports, education, and technology.



The mum-of-three looked sporty in a blue and white striped long sleeved top, with a pair of white shorts.

Kate wore her hair down in loose waves and paired her nautical ensemble with white shoes and simple gold jewelry.





Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter described the royal as "The Royal Family's very own Sporty Spice".



Writing on Twitter, she added: "All eyes will be on the Duchess of Cambridge tomorrow as she takes on #NewZealand in high-speed head-to-head."

Sir Ben described Kate as being "a really good sailor in her own right".



He added: "She has sailed with me on foiling boats as well and we’re expecting a little bit of extra help, given she’s sailed across the Atlantic."

Kate Middleton served as a Team GB Ambassador for the London 2012 Olympics. Earlier this year, she took over from Prince Harry as patron of England Rugby. She is also the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Meanwhile, Kate's husband, Prince William, and her daughter, Princess Charlotte recorded a video together expressing support for the Lionesses, ahead of their match this evening.