 
world
Sunday Jul 31 2022
By
Reuters

Sadr's followers set up for long sit-in at Iraq parliament

By
Reuters

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

Supporters of Iraqi populist leader Moqtada al-Sadr gather during a sit-in at the parliament building, amid political crises in Baghdad, Iraq July 31, 2022. — Reuters
Supporters of Iraqi populist leader Moqtada al-Sadr gather during a sit-in at the parliament building, amid political crises in Baghdad, Iraq July 31, 2022. — Reuters 

  • Thousands of cleric's loyalists stormed into Baghdad's Green Zone to take over empty parliament building.
  • Sadrist Movement is demanding that parliament be dissolved and new elections be held and that federal judges be replaced.
  • Deadlock marks Iraq's biggest crisis in years. 

BAGHDAD: Supporters of Iraqi leader Moqtada al-Sadr erected tents and prepared for an open-ended sit-in at Iraq's parliament on Sunday, in a move that could prolong political deadlock or plunge the country into fresh violence.

Thousands of the cleric's loyalists stormed into the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad on Saturday, taking over the empty parliament building for a second time in a week as his rivals, most of them close to Iran, try to form a government.

"We're staying until our demands are met. And we have many demands," a member of Sadr's political team told Reuters by phone, speaking on condition of anonymity because he is not allowed to give statements to media.

Sadr's social-political Sadrist Movement is demanding that parliament be dissolved and new elections be held and that federal judges be replaced, the Sadrist official said.

The Sadrist Movement came first in an October election as the largest party in parliament, making up around a quarter of its 329 members.

Related items

Iran-aligned parties suffered heavy losses at the polls, with the exception of former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, an arch rival of Sadr.

Sadr failed to form a government free of those parties, however, beset by just enough opposition in parliament and federal court rulings that stopped him getting his choice of president and prime minister.

He withdrew his lawmakers from parliament in protests and has since used his masses of mostly impoverished followers to agitate through street protests.

The deadlock marks Iraq's biggest crisis in years. In 2017, Iraqi forces, together with a US-led coalition and Iranian military support, defeated Daesh that had taken over a third of Iraq.

Two years later, Iraqis suffering from a lack of jobs and services took to the streets demanding an end to corruption, new elections and the removal of all parties that have run the country since the US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Government forces and militiamen shot dead hundreds of protesters.

Sadr continues to ride the wave of popular opposition to his Iran-backed rivals, saying they are corrupt and serve the interests of Tehran, not Baghdad.

The mercurial cleric, however, maintains a firm grip over large parts of the state, and his Sadrist Movement has long run some of the most corrupt and dysfunctional government departments.

More From World:

On navy day, Putin says United States is main threat to Russia

On navy day, Putin says United States is main threat to Russia
One dead in clashes between Taliban, Iran border forces: Afghan police official

One dead in clashes between Taliban, Iran border forces: Afghan police official
Newly elected Sri Lanka president seeks coalition govt to save economy

Newly elected Sri Lanka president seeks coalition govt to save economy
Pope says genocide took place at Church schools in Canada for indigenous children

Pope says genocide took place at Church schools in Canada for indigenous children
Saudi women DJs go from hobbyists to headliners

Saudi women DJs go from hobbyists to headliners
Week-long Iran flooding leaves at least 80 dead and 30 missing

Week-long Iran flooding leaves at least 80 dead and 30 missing
Biden again contracts coronavirus

Biden again contracts coronavirus

Supporters of Iraqi cleric Sadr storm Baghdad's Green Zone again

Supporters of Iraqi cleric Sadr storm Baghdad's Green Zone again
Indian police arrest two men for trying to rob ATM to impress girlfriend

Indian police arrest two men for trying to rob ATM to impress girlfriend
Iran arrests Swedish citizen on espionage charges

Iran arrests Swedish citizen on espionage charges
Sri Lanka police arrest man for stealing president’s flags

Sri Lanka police arrest man for stealing president’s flags
Monarch butterflies added in list of endangered species

Monarch butterflies added in list of endangered species

Latest

view all