Monday Aug 01 2022
Johnny Depp wanted to use Amber Heard's explicit images as evidence in court

Monday Aug 01, 2022

Johnny Depp allegedly wanted to present explicit images of his ex-wife Amber Heard during the high profile defamation case as per pre-trial court documents.

In the newly-unsealed court documents seen by The Daily Beast, Depp not only wanted to submit the nude photos of his former wife but also wanted to present that she worked as an escort.

“Mr. Depp unreasonably wishes to present evidence of the following irrelevant personal matters,” Heard’s lawyers said in a motion.

“Nude photographs of Amber Heard,” and “as an exotic dancer before meeting with Mr. Depp Amber’s brief tenure” as an example, the attorney said.

The lawyers went on to claim that the Pirates of the Caribbean star was “frivolously and maliciously attempting to suggest or imply that Ms. Heard was once an escort.”

However, the judge did not allow to present the inappropriate images of the actor as Heard’s team argued they were “irrelevant personal matters.”

Depp’s hotshot legal team’s strategy came into light few days after the Aquaman star appealed the court’s decision of ruling in favour of her ex-husband in the libel trial that lasted six weeks.

The court found that Heard defamed Depp in her 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post referring to herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages whereas Heard won one of her three countersuits claims and was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

After Heard’s appeal, Depp’s legal team also filed notice to appeal the verdict which ordered the actor to pay his ex-wife $2 million in damages.


