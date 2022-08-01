Conjoined twins with fused brains separated after successful surgery

Surgeon Noor ul Owase Jeelani with Bernardo (left) and Arthur, and parents.— Gemini Untwined

Three-year-old boys Bernardo and Arthur Lima undergo seven surgeries.

Nearly 100 medical staff were involved in operations.

Twins are now hospitalised and are recovering well.

Conjoined twins from Brazil whose heads were fused have been successfully separated, reported Sky News.

Three-year-old boys Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent seven surgeries in Rio de Janeiro where the last two surgeries alone took 33 hours to complete.

The surgeries were directed by Noor ul Owase Jeelani, a UK-based paediatric surgeon.

Nearly 100 medical staff were involved in the operations. Before the actual surgery, doctors spent months using virtual reality to test different techniques.

Jeelani, who was leading the operation, described it as "a remarkable achievement". The charity supporting the twins, Gemini Untwined, needed more public support, he added.



"Operation is a fantastic example of why the work of Gemini Untwined is so valuable," he said.

He said that the surgery had not only protected the boys' futures but also given medics the confidence to perform such surgeries in future.

Jeelani added that such acts of "knowledge-sharing" were possible only " through generous donations".

Gemini Untwined said that many doctors believed that the procedure was impossible.

Reportedly, the twins are hospitalised and are recovering well.