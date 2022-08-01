 
Kim Da Mi signs up for new label United Artist Agency

United Artists Agency (UAA) officially announced the signing of contract between them and the actor Kim Da Mi who was already in talks with the agency since early June.

A UAA rep said in a statement, "We will be working together with the irreplaceable actress Kim Da Mi. We will do our best to support Kim Da Mi so that she can showcase her talents as an actress to the fullest."

Debuted in 2018 with her movie 'Marionette,' she instantly rose to fame with her role in 'The Witch: Part 1, The Subversion,'. She even won Best New Actress at the 39th Blue Dragon Film Awards for her performance.

Her impressive acting skills in various projects, including 'Itaewon Class' and 'Our Beloved Summer,' also proved her potential.

UAA currently manages actors like Song Hye Kyo, Yoo Ah In, Ahn Eun Jin, Kim Dae Myung, and more.


