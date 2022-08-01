 
world
Monday Aug 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Aligarh Muslim University to stop teaching Pakistani author's books

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 01, 2022

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). — Facebook page
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). — Facebook page  

  • University's management decides to remove books written by Pakistani and Egyptian author from syllabus.
  • Books were taught in Department of Islamic Studies to BA and MA students.
  • Department's head professor says books do not promote anything controversial. 

The management committee of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in India has decided to exclude the books written by Pakistani and Egyptian authors from the syllabus. 

The university was established by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan in India's Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, as Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College in 1875. 

The books, written by Indo-Pak writer Abu al-A'la al-Mawdudi and Egyptian writer Sayyid Qutb, were taught in the Department of Islamic Studies to the BA and MA students.

"This decision has been taken in response to a recent letter that was written by social activist and academician Madhu Kishwar, along with some other academicians, to PM Modi, in which the books of these authors were demanded not to be taught to the students," India Today quoted a senior from the university staff as saying. 

The letter also had other universities teaching these books including the Jamia Milia Islamia and Hamdard University.   

In this regard, Head Professor Muhammad Ismail of the Islamic Studies Department said that the board has decided on removing all the books from the curriculum that are written by Pakistani authors, adding that these books have been taught for a long time and they do not promote anything controversial. 

More From World:

Over 100 firefighters battle wildfire near British airport

Over 100 firefighters battle wildfire near British airport
Buyers switch to competitor brands after single bad experience, poll shows

Buyers switch to competitor brands after single bad experience, poll shows
80 people in court after S African 'shame-of-nation' gang-rape

80 people in court after S African 'shame-of-nation' gang-rape
Woman finds family of scorpions in suitcase after returning from vacation

Woman finds family of scorpions in suitcase after returning from vacation
'Living with COVID': Where the pandemic could go next

'Living with COVID': Where the pandemic could go next
Iran says 'optimistic' after EU proposal for nuclear deal

Iran says 'optimistic' after EU proposal for nuclear deal
Hot dogs — and cats — get wearable fans to beat Japan's scorching summer

Hot dogs — and cats — get wearable fans to beat Japan's scorching summer
Bankrupt Sri Lanka seeks urgent help to feed children

Bankrupt Sri Lanka seeks urgent help to feed children
India confirms Asia's first monkeypox death

India confirms Asia's first monkeypox death
Pakistani rider wins heart of Dubai crown prince

Pakistani rider wins heart of Dubai crown prince
Palestinian family encircled by Israeli settlement

Palestinian family encircled by Israeli settlement
This Indian vendor offers free chhole bhature to those taking COVID-19 booster shot

This Indian vendor offers free chhole bhature to those taking COVID-19 booster shot

Latest

view all