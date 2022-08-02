 
Repair of broken sewage line at Karachi's Shaheen Chowk face delay

Police personnel stand around a sinkhole that has been formed at the Shaheen Complex Chowk roundabout in Karachi, on July 30, 2022. — Afzal Nadeem Dogar
  • Traffic remains suspended on main highways due to repair work.
  • Citizens find workers have been lagging to fix the sewage line.
  • 66-inch diameter sewage line collapsed around 10 to 12 feet deep.

The Karachi administration failed to repair a sewer line at Karachi's Shaheen Complex Chowk — the busiest business area on II Chundrigar Road — that collapsed three days ago, Geo News reported Monday.

According to Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, the repair work began immediately and continued nonstop the next day.

However, citizens found that the workers have been lagging to fix the sewage line. Due to the repair work, traffic flow has been suspended from five main highways at this central location of the city.

The 66-inch diameter sewage line collapsed around 10 to 12 feet deep on Saturday afternoon, which led to overflowing gutters in Boulton Market, II Chundrigar Road, Kharadar, Haqqani Chowk, Civil Hospital, and adjoining areas.

A strong flow of water from the sewer line was also visible from a pit about ten feet deep from the road.

Just ahead of the first Islamic month of Muharram, a huge area around Haqqani Chowk, where a lot of Muharram processions and Majalis take place, is blanketed with sewage.

