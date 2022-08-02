 
world
Tuesday Aug 02 2022
By
Reuters

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike, US officials say

By
Reuters

Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

File photo of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
File photo of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

  • US officials said Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri has been killed in a CIA drone strike in Afghanistan. 
  • Say that the CIA carried out the strike in Kabul on Sunday. 
  • Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that a strike took place.

WASHINGTON: Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri has been killed in a CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, US officials told Reuters on Monday, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.

One of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said a drone strike was carried out by the CIA in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday.

In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that a strike took place and strongly condemned it, calling it a violation of "international principles."

U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Monday at 7:30 p.m. (2330 GMT) on what the White House described as a "successful counter-terrorism operation."

More From World:

Over 100 firefighters battle wildfire near British airport

Over 100 firefighters battle wildfire near British airport
Buyers switch to competitor brands after single bad experience, poll shows

Buyers switch to competitor brands after single bad experience, poll shows
80 people in court after S African 'shame-of-nation' gang-rape

80 people in court after S African 'shame-of-nation' gang-rape
Aligarh Muslim University to stop teaching Pakistani author's books

Aligarh Muslim University to stop teaching Pakistani author's books
Woman finds family of scorpions in suitcase after returning from vacation

Woman finds family of scorpions in suitcase after returning from vacation
'Living with COVID': Where the pandemic could go next

'Living with COVID': Where the pandemic could go next
Iran says 'optimistic' after EU proposal for nuclear deal

Iran says 'optimistic' after EU proposal for nuclear deal
Hot dogs — and cats — get wearable fans to beat Japan's scorching summer

Hot dogs — and cats — get wearable fans to beat Japan's scorching summer
Bankrupt Sri Lanka seeks urgent help to feed children

Bankrupt Sri Lanka seeks urgent help to feed children
India confirms Asia's first monkeypox death

India confirms Asia's first monkeypox death
Pakistani rider wins heart of Dubai crown prince

Pakistani rider wins heart of Dubai crown prince
Palestinian family encircled by Israeli settlement

Palestinian family encircled by Israeli settlement

Latest

view all