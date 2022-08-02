 
health
Tuesday Aug 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Pakistan reports slight slump in COVID-19 positivity rate

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

A family riding on a bike wear facemasks as a precaution against the coronavirus on October 29 in Karachi, — AFP
A family riding on a bike wear facemasks as a precaution against the coronavirus on October 29 in Karachi, — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The positivity ratio dropped to 2.84% in the country, National Institute of Health (NIH) data showed Tuesday morning.

According to the NIH, 392 people were tested positive for COVID-19 after 13,822 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity ratio declined to 2.84% from 3.35%, which was recorded a day earlier.

Meanwhile, two coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the NIH data, 156 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Intensive Care Units (ICU) at different medical facilities across the country.

Pakistanis advised to mask up

With Pakistan logging hundreds of COVID-19 cases every day, the NIH has advised strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs), including mask wearing and social distancing during Muharram gatherings.

Gathering and majalis to remember the Shuhada-e-Karbala (martyrs of Karbala) have started as the country observes the new Islamic year — which began on Sunday.

What are the SOPs for Muharram?

NIH has restricted the elderly and children from attending the gatherings and majalis during Ashura in a COVID-safe manner, as the risk of another outbreak looms with an uptick of the virus across Pakistan.

Following are the guidelines for holding gatherings and processions

  • COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures i.e mask-wearing, social distancing and use of sanitisers/ hand washing should be adhered to
  • Organising committees should make arrangements for all SOPs
  • Zakirs and participants should be vaccinated against COVID-19
  • Venue for conduct of Majalis should be open and spacious with proper
  • ventilation arrangements
  • Wearing of masks and maintenance of social distancing is mandatory during majalis and Processions. Availability of masks and sanitisers/ hand washes
  • Controlled participation according to capacity of venues and avoidance of overcrowding
  • Duration of majalis and processions should be curtailed
  • Majalis where SOPs cannot be effectively implemented such as
  • homes and private gatherings should be discouraged
  • Elderly above 65 years, children and co-morbid may be sensitized to
  • attend Majalis at home through live streaming
  • Proper arrangements for cleaning venues with chlorine before and after the events
  • Display of COVID-19 SOPs and precautions at prominent places
  • SOPs compliance by employing volunteer scouts

Miscellaneous aspects

  • Arrangements for food and drinks in spacious and ventilated place.
  • Emphasis on use of disposable utensils; preference on pre-packaged boxes for distribution of food.
  • Avoiding overcrowding at food distribution points/locations.
  • No handshake and embracing.

Areas of focus

Some of the aspects meriting necessary actions at the federal and federating units level, include following:

  • Messaging by religious clerics for uniform implementation of SOPs /guidelines proposed by NCOC.
  • Strict enforcement of SOPs by civil administration. 

More From Health:

Sewage samples reveal presence of poliovirus in 7 cities

Sewage samples reveal presence of poliovirus in 7 cities
Diet rich in fatty acids can lower risk of breast cancer

Diet rich in fatty acids can lower risk of breast cancer
Eating ultra-processed foods can increase risk of dementia, study reveals

Eating ultra-processed foods can increase risk of dementia, study reveals
'Living with COVID': Where the pandemic could go next

'Living with COVID': Where the pandemic could go next
One set of 40 pushups can save men from heart diseases: study

One set of 40 pushups can save men from heart diseases: study
India confirms Asia's first monkeypox death

India confirms Asia's first monkeypox death
Conjoined twins with fused brains separated after successful surgery

Conjoined twins with fused brains separated after successful surgery
Pakistan posts 656 COVID-19 infections, one death in last 24 hours

Pakistan posts 656 COVID-19 infections, one death in last 24 hours
Pakistanis advised to mask up at Muharram gatherings amid COVID-19 outbreak

Pakistanis advised to mask up at Muharram gatherings amid COVID-19 outbreak
If you are high risk, do not wait for updated COVID vaccines, experts say

If you are high risk, do not wait for updated COVID vaccines, experts say
Here are the six worst foods for your brain

Here are the six worst foods for your brain
New acne treatment 'exciting', but Europe will have to wait

New acne treatment 'exciting', but Europe will have to wait

Latest

view all