Tuesday Aug 02 2022
Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have another bombshell up their sleeves

Prince Harry and Meghan Markel, who are said to be in desperate need of money to live a life of their choice in the US, have another bombshell up their sleeves that may cause significant issues for the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have multiple projects about their lives in the works, but Harry’s upcoming book, that could have some Meghan's input, may be a gut-punch the Royal Family doesn’t need.

Harry’s much-hyped and long-awaited tell-all book could provide his family, in particular his brother Prince William, with an “intense battle” similar to the Oprah Winfrey debacle on his hands.

The public and Royal Family are not expecting “Harry’s spanking new book summing up his young life to date will, also, be a bouquet of feel-good daisies extended to his family,” royal commentator Guy Martin told Forbes.

