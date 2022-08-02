Karachi weather update: When is the next monsoon spell expected?

A representational image of II Chundrigarh road during rain. — APP/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday informed that rain-thunderstorms with few moderate/heavy falls are expected in the Karachi division from August 6 to August 9.



In its monsoon weather outlook, the Met Office said that monsoon currents of moderate intensity are likely to enter eastern Sindh on the night of August 4 and the morning of August 5.

It further added that under the influence of this weather system, rain-thunderstorms with a few moderate/heavy falls are expected from August 5 to August 9 in:



Tharparker

Umerkot

Mirpurkhas

Badin

TM Khan

Tando Allayar

Hyderabad

Matiari

Thatta

Sujawal

Sanghar

Shaheed Benazirabad

Khairpur

Sukkur

Larkana

Ghotki

Kashmore

The advisory further mentioned that heavy falls may generate water-logging in low-lying areas of Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, and Dadu Jamshoro, and Kambar Shahdadkot districts during the forecast period.

It further added directed all relevant authorities and stakeholders to take all necessary mitigation measures including: