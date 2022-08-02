 
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Karachi weather update: When is the next monsoon spell expected?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

A representational image of II Chundrigarh road during rain. — APP/File
A representational image of II Chundrigarh road during rain. — APP/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday informed that rain-thunderstorms with few moderate/heavy falls are expected in the Karachi division from August 6 to August 9.

In its monsoon weather outlook, the Met Office said that monsoon currents of moderate intensity are likely to enter eastern Sindh on the night of August 4 and the morning of August 5.

Related items

It further added that under the influence of this weather system, rain-thunderstorms with a few moderate/heavy falls are expected from August 5 to August 9 in:

  • Tharparker
  • Umerkot
  • Mirpurkhas
  • Badin
  • TM Khan
  • Tando Allayar
  • Hyderabad
  • Matiari
  • Thatta
  • Sujawal
  • Sanghar
  • Shaheed Benazirabad
  • Khairpur
  • Sukkur
  • Larkana
  • Ghotki
  • Kashmore

The advisory further mentioned that heavy falls may generate water-logging in low-lying areas of Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, and Dadu Jamshoro, and Kambar Shahdadkot districts during the forecast period.

It further added directed all relevant authorities and stakeholders to take all necessary mitigation measures including:

  • Ensure early warning mechanism for evacuation of vulnerable populations in areas/districts in case of flash flooding
  • Ensure availability of dewatering machines and the staff during rainfall
  • Improve coordination with emergency services, also with various line departments
  • Ensure provision of water and necessary emergency medicines to the general public during emergency
  • Stockpile necessary relief/medicine stores especially in affected areas
  • Keeping the machinery on standby for plugging in breeches to drainage network/canals
  • Emergency services and ambulances with trained paramedics to remain available round the clock.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan condemns terrorism in all forms, FO says on killing of Al-Qaeda's Zawahiri

Pakistan condemns terrorism in all forms, FO says on killing of Al-Qaeda's Zawahiri
Imran Khan wanted CEC removed as he was aware of his money laundering case: Nawaz

Imran Khan wanted CEC removed as he was aware of his money laundering case: Nawaz
PTI's foreign funding case: Who is Romita Shetty?

PTI's foreign funding case: Who is Romita Shetty?
Imran Khan approves Punjab cabinet, no PML-Q member included: sources

Imran Khan approves Punjab cabinet, no PML-Q member included: sources
PTI to challenge ECP's verdict on foreign funding case

PTI to challenge ECP's verdict on foreign funding case

After ECP ruling, PTI appeals to overseas Pakistanis to continue their funding

After ECP ruling, PTI appeals to overseas Pakistanis to continue their funding
Six Pakistan Army personnel martyred in Balochistan helicopter crash: ISPR

Six Pakistan Army personnel martyred in Balochistan helicopter crash: ISPR
'Liar, corrupt, money launderer': Coalition parties berate Imran Khan after ECP verdict

'Liar, corrupt, money launderer': Coalition parties berate Imran Khan after ECP verdict
What legal repercussions is PTI in for after ECP's prohibited funding ruling? Experts weigh in

What legal repercussions is PTI in for after ECP's prohibited funding ruling? Experts weigh in
PTI’s prohibited funding case: Key highlights from the ECP ruling

PTI’s prohibited funding case: Key highlights from the ECP ruling
Missing Army helicopter: Gen Bajwa informs PM Shehbaz of latest developments

Missing Army helicopter: Gen Bajwa informs PM Shehbaz of latest developments

PTI maintains all accounts 'legal' after ECP says party received prohibited funds

PTI maintains all accounts 'legal' after ECP says party received prohibited funds

Latest

view all