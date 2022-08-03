 
world
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
By
Web Desk

World's most beautiful cities to visit

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

Cycling might not be the best way to move around the old streets of Seville because of the pavements, but this bike sure has a charm.— Unsplash
Cycling might not be the best way to move around the old streets of Seville because of the pavements, but this bike sure has a charm.— Unsplash

A study has revealed that scientifically the world's most beautiful city is Chester in the northwest of England, reported Daily Mail.

Researchers used the "golden ratio" to decide how beautiful a city would be. Chester, a walled cathedral city having 83.7% buildings, was ranked number 1. 

Among the most eye-catching cities in the world, Venice followed Chester, ranking the second-most beautiful. London stood third, followed by Belfast and Rome.

Related items

The highest-ranking city in the US was New York, ranking at 17th on the list. 

What is the golden ratio? 

The golden ratio is a measure to evaluate the beauty of cities. It takes into account the number, shape, and structure of buildings. 

Following are the top 10 most beautiful cities in the world with their percentage of alignment to the golden ratio as reported by Online Mortgage Advisor.

1. Chester, UK — 83.7%

2. Venice, Italy — 83.3%

3. London, UK — 83%

4. Belfast, UK — 82.9%

5. Rome, Italy — 82%

6. Barcelona, Spain — 81.9%

7. Liverpool, UK — 81%

8. Durham, UK — 80.5%

9. Bristol, UK — 80%

10. Oxford, UK — 79.7%

More From World:

WATCH: Saudi Arabia does away with protective barriers around Kaaba

WATCH: Saudi Arabia does away with protective barriers around Kaaba
Taiwan's Tsai thanks Pelosi for support, says island will not back down

Taiwan's Tsai thanks Pelosi for support, says island will not back down
Pelosi hails Taiwan's free society as China holds military drills, vents anger

Pelosi hails Taiwan's free society as China holds military drills, vents anger
China vlogger who ate great white shark under investigation

China vlogger who ate great white shark under investigation
China summons US ambassador over Pelosi's Taiwan trip

China summons US ambassador over Pelosi's Taiwan trip
Pelosi arrives in Taiwan vowing US commitment; China enraged

Pelosi arrives in Taiwan vowing US commitment; China enraged
Flight frenzy: Pelosi Taiwan trip swamps plane tracker

Flight frenzy: Pelosi Taiwan trip swamps plane tracker
Man catches enormous fish, internet stunned

Man catches enormous fish, internet stunned
Woman gets swindled over online birthday cake order

Woman gets swindled over online birthday cake order
Elon Musk recommends book that reflects his ‘philosophy’

Elon Musk recommends book that reflects his ‘philosophy’
Two Indian women arrested for trying to sell newborn for ₹450,000

Two Indian women arrested for trying to sell newborn for ₹450,000
Apple drops mask requirements for most of its corporate workers

Apple drops mask requirements for most of its corporate workers

Latest

view all