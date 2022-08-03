World's most beautiful cities to visit

Cycling might not be the best way to move around the old streets of Seville because of the pavements, but this bike sure has a charm.— Unsplash

A study has revealed that scientifically the world's most beautiful city is Chester in the northwest of England, reported Daily Mail.

Researchers used the "golden ratio" to decide how beautiful a city would be. Chester, a walled cathedral city having 83.7% buildings, was ranked number 1.

Among the most eye-catching cities in the world, Venice followed Chester, ranking the second-most beautiful. London stood third, followed by Belfast and Rome.

The highest-ranking city in the US was New York, ranking at 17th on the list.



What is the golden ratio?

The golden ratio is a measure to evaluate the beauty of cities. It takes into account the number, shape, and structure of buildings.

Following are the top 10 most beautiful cities in the world with their percentage of alignment to the golden ratio as reported by Online Mortgage Advisor.

1. Chester, UK — 83.7%



2. Venice, Italy — 83.3%

3. London, UK — 83%

4. Belfast, UK — 82.9%

5. Rome, Italy — 82%

6. Barcelona, Spain — 81.9%

7. Liverpool, UK — 81%

8. Durham, UK — 80.5%

9. Bristol, UK — 80%

10. Oxford, UK — 79.7%