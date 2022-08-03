 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
By
Web Desk

World’s first video game can now be played on Analogue Pocket

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

Spacewar! Video Games Blast Off Model of the 1962 PDP-1 computer at this Museum of the Moving Image exhibition. — NYT
Spacewar! Video Games Blast Off Model of the 1962 PDP-1 computer at this Museum of the Moving Image exhibition. — NYT

The first known video game that was released in 1962 and played at multiple computer installations, Spacewar!, can now be played on Analogue Pocket, reported Tech Eblog.

The handheld console used a public domain open source code for openFPGA by a third party developer. Originally, the game was written at MIT by Steve Russell in collaboration with Martin Graetz, Wayne Wiitanen, and Bob Saunders.

The game that features two spaceships was written for DEC PDP-1 minicomputer. The spaceships called "the needle" and "the wedge" are in a fight.

Analogue Pocket did not only get Spacewar! but also got n OS v1.1 beta update. 

More From Sci-Tech:

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani's WhatsApp account hacked

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani's WhatsApp account hacked

Twitter queries banks on Elon Musk's attempts to undermine $44b deal

Twitter queries banks on Elon Musk's attempts to undermine $44b deal
Using smartphones can improve memory skills

Using smartphones can improve memory skills
Big Tech should share Europe network costs, France, Italy and Spain say

Big Tech should share Europe network costs, France, Italy and Spain say
James Webb might have spotted its first supernova

James Webb might have spotted its first supernova
Richer childhood friends boost future income, Facebook data shows

Richer childhood friends boost future income, Facebook data shows
Self-promotion on Twitter can lead to higher pay

Self-promotion on Twitter can lead to higher pay
VIDEO: Smart glasses allow deaf people to 'see' conversations

VIDEO: Smart glasses allow deaf people to 'see' conversations
WATCH: MIT team says their device can turn seawater into drinking water

WATCH: MIT team says their device can turn seawater into drinking water
Samsung's newest feature will hide your data when you give it for repair

Samsung's newest feature will hide your data when you give it for repair
Pakistani startup OneLoad raises $11 million from investors to fund growth phase

Pakistani startup OneLoad raises $11 million from investors to fund growth phase
Chinese rocket falls to Earth, NASA says Beijing did not share information

Chinese rocket falls to Earth, NASA says Beijing did not share information

Latest

view all