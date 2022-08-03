World’s first video game can now be played on Analogue Pocket

Spacewar! Video Games Blast Off Model of the 1962 PDP-1 computer at this Museum of the Moving Image exhibition. — NYT

The first known video game that was released in 1962 and played at multiple computer installations, Spacewar!, can now be played on Analogue Pocket, reported Tech Eblog.

The handheld console used a public domain open source code for openFPGA by a third party developer. Originally, the game was written at MIT by Steve Russell in collaboration with Martin Graetz, Wayne Wiitanen, and Bob Saunders.

The game that features two spaceships was written for DEC PDP-1 minicomputer. The spaceships called "the needle" and "the wedge" are in a fight.

Analogue Pocket did not only get Spacewar! but also got n OS v1.1 beta update.