Wednesday Aug 03 2022
Man’s leave application at work to make amends with wife goes viral

A representational image of couple looking at the sunset. — Reuters/File
A Kanpur government official from India filed a leave application to make amends with his wife and the letter has gone viral.

The letter, written by Shamshad Ahmed in Hindi, was shared across various social media platforms.

It was addressed to Prem Nagar’s Block Development Officer (BDO), explaining his urgent leave. 

“I want to make amends and bring my wife back home,” the letter read.

 
A screengrab of the leave application went viral. —
“I am mentally depressed. I have to go to her village and bring her back. Please accept my leave application.”

According to the letter, Ahmed's wife went to her parent's home with their children following an argument with him.

Luckily, the BDO approved his letter and allowed him to take leave to pacify his wife.

